-
Chyrel Miller joined us on “Arts News” to talk about Springfield Little Theatre’s new production of an old favorite, the comedy-musical-cabaret show…
-
Springfield Little Theatre will present Kander and Ebb's now-classic musical "Cabaret" starting next weekend... not at their usual venue, the Landers…
-
Springfield Little Theatre will present the musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" at the Landers Theatre Thursday, May 4 through…
-
Springfield Little Theatre at the Landers, 311 E. Walnut, presents the stage musical version of "Little Shop of Horrors," with book and lyrics by Howard…
-
Springfield Little Theatre concludes the 2014-15 season with the musical "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" June 12-28 at the Landers Theatre, 311 E.…