Christopher Koch

Springfield Regional Opera's local-premiere production of Leonard Bernstein's Candide at the Gillioz Theatre (Friday, April 5th at 7:30pm) is also a…
The Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra, which includes members of the local university music-school faculties, players from the Springfield Symphony and…
It’s hard to believe, but Springfield Regional Opera has been in operation for 36 years. And to open their 37th season, SRO is producing an opera I,…
Springfield Regional Opera celebrates 35 years of opera in southwest Missouri with a gala concert Saturday October 3rd at 7:30pm in Drury University Clara…
Founded in 2005, the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra is a regional community orchestra comprising more than 100 professionals, students, and…