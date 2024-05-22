-
Two major Ozarks health systems shared a rhetorical rivalry this week. After Springfield-based CoxHealth announced a new partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Mercy Southwest Missouri Communities responded with a written statement that Cox officials later deemed “misleading.”
-
Mercy Springfield announces plans to bring Children's Mercy Kansas City to Springfield, ending collaboration with CoxHealthThe two organizations announced in November they were working together to elevate children's services in the region.