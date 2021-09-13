Center for Biomedical and Life Sciences

-
Over the last several years, wine enthusiasts have cheered over the revelation that red wine has positive health benefits. While many assumed it was the…
-
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016. Opioids now cause about…
-
Natural: So many foods, cosmetics, cleaners and drugs claim this status. But why does it matter?Dr. Paul Durham, distinguished professor and director of…
-
The Children’s Bureau’s most recent child abuse statistics reveal that 7.2 million children were reported as abused in 2015. This number had unfortunately…
-
If you suffer from migraine or other orofacial pain like TMD, it's no surprise that poor sleep routines, stress, lack of exercise and a sedentary desk job…
-
Humans have 20,000 genes in every cell within the body, yet we only express about 6,00 of them. So where are the rest of them? Do you have any control…