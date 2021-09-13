-
Cabela's 82 stores in the U.S. and Canada are now a part of Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops, after the privately-owned hunting-fishing outfitter closed a…
-
Antitrust regulators have signed off on Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops’ $4 billion acquisition of fellow hunting-fishing outfitter Cabela’s.Cabela’s,…
-
Cabela’s is known for big stores filled with museum-grade taxidermy and shelves piled with hunting and fishing gear. The Cabela’s store in Sidney,…
-
Citing highly complementary business philosophies and product offerings, Springfield-based Bass Pro Shops will acquire rival Cabela’s in a deal valued at…