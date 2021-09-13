-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dave Fraley, chairman of Ozarks Clean Air Alliance (OCAA), and Barbara Lucks former…
-
The head of the City of Springfield’s Sustainability Division has resigned. Barbara Lucks, who has been with the city for 22 years and was its first…
-
The Springfield Environmental Services Department dedicated its new Clean Water Operations building on Earth Day.Assistant Director Errin Kemper says…
-
From planting trees to cleaning up lakeside waste, various activities are being held throughout the Ozarks Friday to celebrate Earth Day. Another constant…
-
What started as a grassroots movement more than four decades ago is now celebrated as a worldwide day of environmental observance and action.Earth Day, as…
-
Your weekend plans might include dealing with the leaves that have fallen on your yard. And with the recent rain and strong winds, there likely are…