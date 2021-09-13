August Election 2015

-
A recount of nearly 10,000 ballots has confirmed Brad Cole as the winner of the election for Christian County sheriff. It took approximately 4.5 hours…
It appears at least one recount may take place in Christian County following several close election results on Tuesday. Brad Cole edged out Ralph Phillips…
A ballot issue in Lawrence County tomorrow (8/4) would impose a half-cent sales tax for storm water controls and local parks in the city of Aurora.The…
The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District will ask voters next week to increase the property tax levy to pay for things it believes will improve its…
Nixa voters will decide next week if the city’s sales tax should be increased for parks and recreation. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky has more.Nixa voters will…
Less than two weeks remain before Christian County voters will elect a new sheriff in a special election. The August 4th ballot will feature four…