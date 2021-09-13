-
Six months ago, 97 of Missouri’s 114 counties only had one insurance participant in the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Today, 24 counties have no provider…
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, one of Missouri’s largest insurers, no longer covers emergency room visits that it deems unnecessary. The policy aims to...
Passage in the House is the first step in fulfilling the GOP's longtime pledge to dismantle Obamacare. The president praised House Speaker Ryan as a "genius" for engineering the legislative victory.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for years wasn’t shy about his disdain for the Affordable Care Act, condemning it on the Senate floor, in town hall meetings and...
Darvin Bentlage says his health insurance plan used to be the same as all the other cattle farmers in Barton County, Missouri: stay healthy until he…
Update 3:30 pm: A vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has been delayed, as NPR reports. There were not enough votes to pass the…
Hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order indicating that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as…
Jan. 31 marks the open enrollment deadline for citizens needing health insurance through the federal Marketplace. While the process has become more…
About 25 people stood at the southeast corner of National and Sunshine today holding signs such as “Honk for Healthcare” and “Don’t Take Away our Care.”…
The federal health insurance Marketplace reopens for its annual enrollment period November 1. Austin Boyland, a certified application counselor with…