Weekend Outlook December 9-11, 2022

Members of the Springfield Symphony will perform holiday music at the Springfield-Branson National Airport Friday (12/9) at noon. Free 30 minute parking is available.

Missouri Southern State University in Joplin will host MSSU Holiday Happenings Friday (12/9) from 2 to 9 p.m. The day includes the Holiday Makers Market, the Merry Mansion Tour, carriage rides, musical performances visits by Santa and the showing of “A Christmas Story.”

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host the Holiday Open House Friday night (12/9) from 5 to 8 with refreshments, and holiday activities.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is hosting the 21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love holiday display through December 31.

The Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow through December 31 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield. The garden is decorated with lights for the walk-through event. Hours for Gardens Aglow this weekend are Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/9-12/11) from 5 to 8:30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children three to 12.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark, a drive-through display, is open nightly starting at 5 p.m. at Finley River Park.

Candy Cane Lane, a drive-through light display, is open Friday through Sunday through December 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Arc of the Ozarks will host the 28th Annual Christmas Extravaganza Friday night (12/9) at 5:30 at the White River Conference Center. Tickets are $150.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host It’s a Wonderful Night Friday night (12/9) at 6 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center. The night will include food and dancing and a local celebrity lip-sync competition.

The Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents Tim Northern Friday and Saturday night (12/9-12/10) at 6:30 and 9:30.

The Holiday Tree Trail is at Mercy Park in Joplin through December 31. Visitors have the chance to vote for their favorite tree.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents the Adult Showcase Friday night (12/9) at 8 at the Reynolds Auditorium on S. Florence.

Christmas with the Cardinals will be held Saturday morning (12/10) from 9:30 to 11:30 at the Hammons Field Training Facility in Springfield. It will feature a photo opportunity with Santa Claus and Louie, refreshments; a Cardinals pop-up shop and Christmas games and activities.

The Moxie Cinema will host Moxie Mornings for kids two to six-years-old Saturday morning (12/10) at 10. They’ll watch a short film and do a hands-on activity.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer the online program, Missouri’s Uncommon Visitors, Saturday morning (12/10) at 10. Learn about unusual animals that have been seen in Missouri. Registration is required.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host Christmas Through the Decades Saturday (12/10) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See how the Boone family and Greene County residents have celebrated the holiday since 1840, make a 19th century door decoration and more.

The City of Ash Grove will present a day of holiday activities Saturday (12/10), including the Twilight Parade at 4 p.m.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents A Very Grinchy Christmas Saturday and Sunday (12/10-12/11) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids can explore Whoville and write letters to Santa, meet the Grinch and more. Regular admission applies.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host Conservation Families: Holiday Natural Craft Day Saturday (12/10) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Stop by to make holiday ornaments from recycled and natural materials.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites kids 12 to 17-years-old to Conservation Teens: Shooting Skeet Saturday afternoon (12/10) at 1 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range. Registration is required.

Members of the Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists will share information and demonstrate carving techniques Saturday (12/10) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

Kids eight to 17-years-old are invited to the program, Nature Art: Junior Duck Stamp Painting, Saturday afternoon (12/10) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, George Washington Carver: A Man of Great Faith, Saturday and Sunday afternoon (12/10-12/11) at 1.

The Springfield Christmas Parade will be held Saturday afternoon (12/10) at 2 in downtown Springfield. The theme is “Hope for the Holidays.”

The City of Forsyth’s Christmas parade is Saturday afternoon (12/10) at 2.

Ava will host a Christmas parade Saturday afternoon (12/10) at 2.

The City of Galena will host their Christmas parade Saturday night (12/10) at 6.

The City of Clever’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday night (12/10) at 6.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday night (12/10) at 7 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The MSU Beartones will present Songs by the Fire, The Beartones’ Holiday Concert, Saturday night (12/10) at 7 at the Plaster Student Union Theatre.

The Springfield Symphony presents “In Love at Christmas” Saturday night (12/11) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The holiday concert will feature the choirs from all five Springfield high schools.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Aaron Lewis with Frayed at Both Ends, the Acoustic Tour Saturday night (12/9) at 8:30.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Sunday afternoon (12/11) at 3.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents the Troupe Holiday Variety Show: Musical Theatre & Mistletoe Sunday afternoon (12/11) at 2.