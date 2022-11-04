Weekend Outlook November 4-6, 2022

Kids 36 months and younger are invited to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (11/4) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin invites kids to learn about bison during the Little Acorns program, Bison Stampede, Friday morning (11/4) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will start Friday morning (11/4) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The 38th Annual Bear Bash, a competitive handball tournament, hosted by the MSU handball team, will be held Friday and Saturday (11/4-11/5) at Plaster Stadium.

Open Lab for adults will be held Friday afternoon (11/4) from 1 to 5. Drop by the Computer Training Center to brush up on office skills.

Friday (11/4) is the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, and Missouri State University is celebrating with a keynote speaker. Dr. Kathleen Sheppard, professor at Missouri S&T will present the lecture, “Tea with King Tutankhamun at the Winter Palace Hotel,” Friday afternoon at 3:30 in Strong Hall, Room 401.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to “Matlida” Interactive Movie Night” Friday (11/4) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ash Grove Branch Library.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Friday (11/4) at 4:30, 6:45 and 9 p.m., Saturday (11/5) at 3:30, 5:45 and 8 p.m. and Sunday (11/6) at noon and 3:30.

First Friday Art Walk will be held Friday night (11/4) from 5 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “TAR,” Friday (11/4) at 5 p.m., Saturday (11/5) at 1 and 4:15 p.m. and Sunday (11/6) at 2:15 p.m.

International Programs at Missouri State University will host Tour of the Globe Friday night (11/4) from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. Meet international students from around the world and experience music, food and dance from other cultures.

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host Evansville Friday night (11/4) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

Teen Night, for kids in grades six through 12, will be held Friday night (11/4) at 6 at the Library Station.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (11/4) from 6 to 9.

The Springfield Street Choir will give an end-of-season concert Friday night (11/4) at 6:30 at 425 W. Walnut in Springfield. Donations for the group will be accepted.

The Blue Room Comedy Club presents comedian Caroline Rhea Friday and Saturday night (11/4-11/5) at 6:30 and 9:30.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Vampire Funeral" Friday and Saturday night (11/4-11/5) at 7 at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts.

The Missouri State University Ice Hockey Bears will host the University of Colorado Friday night (11/4) at 7 and Saturday night (11/5) at 6 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Roe” Friday and Saturday night (11/4-11/5) at 7:30 and Sunday (11/6) at 2. The play is a look at the 1973 Supreme Court case and reveals the personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Triangle of Sadness,” Friday night (11/4) at 8:15, Saturday (11/5) at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (11/6) at 12:30.

Volunteers are needed for the annual Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 annual cleanup at Bennett Spring State Park Saturday (11/5).

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host Discover Nature: Trail Trivia Saturday (11/5) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to take part in Trail Trivia. mdc-

The Willard Veterans Day Parade will start Saturday morning (11/5) at 11. The day will also include a flag retirement ceremony and a Veterans Day Celebration at Jackson Street Park.

Kids 12 to 17-years-old are invited to Conservation Teens Saturday (11/5). The group will go on a hike at Busiek State Forest. Registration is required.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday (11/5) at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema invites kids two to six-years-old to Moxie Mornings Saturday morning (11/5) at 10. Watch a short film and take part in hands-on activities.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Nature Center in Joplin will host Discover Nature: Bison Discovery Table Saturday (11/5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by to learn about bison.

Rescue One will host a meet and greet event Saturday (11/5) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

Families with kids in grades K-5 are invited to join naturalists and library staff for guided nature walks through Brookline Park Saturday morning (11/5) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Adults are invited to Craft and Tell Saturday morning (11/5) at 10:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Spend an hour working on your own craft project will chatting with fellow crafters.

Racing to Read Storytime for kids three to six-years-old will be held Saturday morning (11/5) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host the Iron Riders 125th Anniversary Commemoration Event Saturday (11/5) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events include an encampment reenactment, booths from local community organizations, exhibits about the soldiers and the ride as well as a model bike and replica uniform of the soldiers.

Springfield Sertoma will host Wingapalooza ’22 Saturday (11/5) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. The event includes wing sampling, live entertainment, concessions, a wing eating contest, silent auction and more.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, African American Trailblazers, Saturday and Sunday (11/5-11/6) at 1. Learn about contributions made by African American trailblazers.

The American Indian Center of Springfield and partners will present the Honoring our Veterans Powwow Saturday afternoon (11/5) at 2 at Greenwood Laboratory School, 1124 E. Harrison in Springfield. Take chairs.

The Library Station invites adults to the Recipe and Cookbook Swap Saturday afternoon (11/5) at 2.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will host the Memorial Luminary Tour Saturday (11/5) at 5 p.m. on the Tour Road. The luminary tour honors veterans.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Indiana State Saturday (11/5) at 5 p.m. at Hammons Student Center. It’s $1 ticket night.

The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Springfield will host the Kiwanis Trivia Night Saturday night (11/5) at 5:30 at the Bill Rowe Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Proceeds benefit children and youth projects in Springfield.

The Chicago Staff Band and the Republic Community Band will present a concert Saturday night (11/5) at 6 at Schweitzer Church, 2747 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

The Traditional Dance and Music Society will host a contra dance Saturday night (11/5) at King's Way UMC, 2401 S. Lone Pine in Springfield. Learn the basics at 7, and the dance starts at 7:30.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Newman Saturday night (11/5) at 7 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The Springfield Symphony presents “Onscreen Relationships,” a pops concert, Saturday night (11/5) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host the LEGO Block Challenge Sunday afternoon (11/6) at 2 for grades six through 12.

The Moxie Cinema is partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Library to show the documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm,” Saturday night (11/5) at 6.

The Moxie Cinema will feature the 1975 film, “Barry Lyndon,” as part of the Essentials Film Series Sunday night (11/6) at 5:30.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through Sunday (11/6). The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 2,” through February 12.

