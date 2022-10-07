Weekend Outlook October 7-9, 2022

The 56th Apple Butter Makin’ Days will be held Friday and Saturday (10/7-10/8) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Mt. Vernon.

The 46th Annual Ozark Fall Farmfest will be held Friday and Saturday (10/7-10/8) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime for kids 36 months and younger Friday morning (10/7) at 10.

Kids six and younger are invited to the StoryWalk, “Leaves,” at 10:30 Friday morning (10/7) at the Ash Grove City Park.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (10/7) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will present the 25th Annual WOW National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School Friday (10/7) from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday (10/8) from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. WOW offers classes on a variety of outdoor activities. Registration is required.

The Zizzer Homecoming Parade will be held Friday afternoon (10/7) at 1 in West Plains. The parade will begin at Missouri Avenue and W. Main, travel down Main, around the Square, down E. Main and will end at the West Plains Civic Center.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library’s Computer Training Center invites adults to brush up on office skills during Open Lab Friday afternoon (10/7) from 1 to 5.

Friday (10/7) is the last day to register for Fall Flick Fest 2022, a one-day ultimate Frisbee tournament hosted by Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The event will be held Saturday (10/8).

The Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks presents Celebrating Life and Encouraging Hope Friday (10/7) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Drury University. The story exhibition by On Angels’ Wings honors the journeys of families who have a medically fragile child or who have lost a child at birth.

The Missouri State University swimming and diving team will host Lindenwood Friday night (10/7) from 5 to 8 at Hammons Student Center.

The Drury women’s soccer team will host Maryville Friday (10/7) at 5 p.m. and University of Missouri-St. Louis at noon Sunday (10/9) at Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

First Friday Art Walk will be held Friday night (10/7) from 5 to 9 at various venues in downtown Springfield. ffaw.org

The opening of the exhibit, “Pure Enjoyment,” will be held Friday (10/7) at 5 p.m. at the Creamery Arts Center in Springfield. The exhibit celebrates what brings people joy.

Moonlight Movies in the Park will feature the film, “Casper,” Friday night (10/7) at 5:30 at Howard Smith Community Park, 408 E. Bumgarner Blvd. in Strafford. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (10/7) at 6 at the Library Station.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting Haunted History Tours on Friday and Saturday through October 29. Choose from Haunted History Walking Tours and Haunted History Bus Tours. Fees range from $20 to $25.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Good House,” Friday night (10/7) at 5:30, Saturday (10/8) at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) at 2:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Bros,” Friday night (10/7) at 5:30 and 7:30, Saturday (10/8) at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) at 3 p.m.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (9/30) from 6 to 9.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will play in game one of the Fall World Series Friday night (10/7) at 6:30 at Hammons Field.

Missouri State University will host the Virginia Bussey Guest Piano Recital, featuring Brian Woods, Friday night (10/7) at 7:30 at Ellis Hall.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will present “Men On Boats” Friday and Saturday night (10/7-10/8) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) at 2:30 in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

The Drury men’s soccer team will host Maryville Friday night (10/7) at 7:30 and University of Missouri-St. Louis Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 2:30 at the Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Hold Me Tight,” Friday night (10/7) at 8, Saturday (10/8) at 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday (10/9) at 5:30 p.m.

The Summer Ranch Horse Series Roundup will be held Saturday morning (10/8) at 8:30 at Missouri State University’s Pinegar Arena. Spectators are welcome.

Ozarks Pridefest: Harvest Pride will be held Saturday (10/8) from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Equality Parade will start at 9 a.m., and there will be performances throughout the day.

The Maple Leaf Bicycle Tour will be held Saturday (10/8) at Kellogg Lake in Carthage.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will offer a women’s hike Saturday morning (10/8) at 9 at Fellow’s Lake. The hike is five miles and rated easy to moderate. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host the Princess Tea Party Saturday morning (10/8) at 10 at Chesterfield Family Center. Tickets are required.

The Southwest Missouri Art & Craft Guild will host Art in the Park 2022 Saturday and Sunday (10/8-10/9) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sequiota Park. Art in the Park is an annual fine art and craft show.

Moxie Mornings, for kids two to six, will be held Saturday morning (10/8) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema in downtown Springfield. Kids will watch an innovative short film and take part in hands-on art making.

Reptile Day at the Fairbanks is Saturday morning (10/8) at 10 at 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield. Live reptiles will be on display.

The Hollister Grape and Fall Festival will be held Saturday (10/8) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Historic Downing Street.

The 8th Annual The Fast & The Furriest to benefit Rescue One will be held Saturday morning (10/8) at 10 at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

The 2022 Joplin Writers’ Faire will be held Saturday (10/8) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library. RSVPs are requested.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host the Alumni Game Saturday morning (10/8) at 11 at Hammons Field.

Bennett Spring State Park invites people of all ages to play Nature Bingo Saturday morning (10/8) at 11 at the nature center.

The Missouri State University softball team will host SEMO Saturday morning (10/8) at 11 And Neosho Saturday afternoon (10/9) at 4 at Killian Softball Complex.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will present the Hispanic Heritage Celebration Saturday (10/8) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring dance, crafts and live music.

Kids three to seven-years-old and their caregivers are invited to the Librarykins Playgroup Saturday morning (10/8) at 11 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Coffee and tea will be provided. Take a snack or lunch if you’d like.

Harvest Fest will be held through October 23 Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The event includes a pumpkin patch—which is also open Tuesday through Friday—hayrides, a cow train, inflatables, pony rides, kettle corn, a corn maze and more.

The Fix-It Fair will be held Saturday (10/8) from noon to 4 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Volunteer fixers will help you repair your fixable items.

The Evangel University women’s soccer team will host Grand View Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 1 at Coryell Field.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will offer tours of Doling Park’s Giboney Cave Saturday (10/8) from 1 to 4. The cost is $5 per person or $16 for a family of four. Registration is required.

The Southwest Missouri Indian Center’s Picnic Potluck will be held Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 1 at Tom Watkins Park in Springfield.

Kids in grades one through five are invited to STEAM Explorers Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 2 at the Library Station. The topic is Spooky STEAM.

The Missouri State football team will host Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 2 at Plaster Sports Complex. Bearfest Village opens at 11 on the MSU campus north of the stadium.

Adults are invited to the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 2 to make mason jar luminaries. Registration is required.

The Evangel men’s soccer team will host Grand View Saturday afternoon (10/8) at 3:30 at Coryell Field.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host a beginner pickle ball clinic Saturday night (10/8) from 5 to 7 at the Dan Kinney Family Center for anyone 10 and older. There is a fee, and registration is required.

The OTC Physical Therapist Assistant Program and Agriculture Program will host the OTC PTA 5K, Fun Run and Fall Festival Saturday night (10/8) at 5:30 on the OTC Richwood Valley Campus in Nixa. The event will feature food, live music, bonfires and games. Registration is required for the run/walk.

The Messiah Project’s 14th Annual Heritage of Hymns concert will be held Saturday night (10/8) at 6:30 at Evangel University’s Spence Chapel featuring a choir and full orchestra.

The Gillioz Theatre will present The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Saturday night (10/8) at 8. The multi-media laser and light show features the original master recordings of Pink Floyd.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Moonage Daydream,” Saturday night (10/8) at 8 and Sunday (10/9) at 5 p.m.

Stockton State Park will hold a guided night hike Saturday night (10/8) at 8. Meet at the trail access point in the East Campground.

Eden Animal Haven will host an adoption event at PetSmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield Sunday (10/9) from noon to 4. A grant from the Petfinder Foundation will allow those adopting pets to receive $50 off their adoption fee.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, Expressions of the Soul, Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 1. A park ranger will talk about Carver’s artistic creations.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Belmont Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 2 at Allison South Stadium.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series at the Friends of the Garden Pavilion will be held Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 2. The concert will feature Justin Larkin, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Springfield. Admission is a suggested $10 donation. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The Library Center will host a Second Sunday Concert featuring Juanita Lee and Kenney King singing duets of country, folk and pop songs Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 2.

A guided tour of the exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1” at the Springfield Art Museum, will start at 2 p.m. Sunday (10/9).

The Ozark Festival Orchestra presents Songs of the Stage Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 3 at the Monett High School Performing Arts Center, 1 David Sippy Dr. in Monett. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for children high school age or younger.

The Drury Wind Symphony will give a concert Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 3 at Stone Chapel on the Drury campus.

The Missouri State University Wind Ensemble and Symphony will present a concert Sunday afternoon (10/9) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Missouri State University Chorale will give a concert Sunday night (10/9) at 5:30 at Ellis Hall.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

MO-KY MUD 2: A Collaborative Exhibition of Contemporary Ceramics is at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Gallery at Missouri State University through Sunday (10/7).

The exhibit, “Transcending Voids,” is at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through Sunday (10/7). The exhibit explores the evolution of contemporary drawing from traditional practice to transformative new presentations with digital technologies.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

