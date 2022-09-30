Weekend Outlook September 30-October 2, 2022

The 48th Annual Ozark Craft Fair is Friday and Saturday (9/30-10/1) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (10/2) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Finley River Park in Ozark.

The Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society and Joplin’s Parks and Recreation will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Expo Friday (9/30) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday (10/1) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (10/2) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin.

Friday (9/30) is the last day the Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will be this season. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillberry 2022 the Harvest Moon Festival continues through Sunday (10/2) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Christian County Library will host Clever Family Storytime Friday morning (9/30) at 10 and 11 at the Clever Community Branch.

Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime, for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (9/30) at 10 at the Library Station.

Kids six and younger are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (9/30) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Republic Pumpkin Daze is Friday (9/30) from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday (10/1) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at J.R. Martin Park in Republic.

Adults are invited to Open Lab Friday afternoon (9/30) from 1 to 5 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Drop by the Computer Training Center to brush up on office skills.

The Empty Bowls event to benefit people served by Ozarks Food Harvest will be held Friday (9/30) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell in Springfield. Bowls will be available for a donation, and the first 250 donors will receive free soup and bread from Panera.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “See How they Run,” Friday night (9/30) at 5:30, Saturday (10/1) at noon and 5:30 and Sunday (10/2) at 12:30 and 2:45.

The Master of International Affairs program at Missouri State University will host the panel discussion, Inevitable Conflict? The Future of US-China Relations Friday night (9/30) at 6 in Karls Hall Room 101.

The Wine & Whiskey Walk to benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks will be held Friday night (9/30) at 6 at Farmers Market of the Ozarks, 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield.

The Missouri State volleyball team will host UNI Friday night (9/30) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (9/30) from 6 to 9.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting Haunted History Tours on Friday and Saturday through October 29. Choose from Haunted History Walking Tours and Haunted History Bus Tours. Fees range from $20 to $25.

Teen Night, for kids in grades 6-12, will be held Friday night (9/30) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Bros,” Friday night (9/30) at 6 and 8:30, Saturday (10/1) at 12:30, 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday (10/2) at noon and 3.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street” through Sunday (10/2) at SCT Backlot. Showtime is at 8 p.m.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents “Freckleface Strawberry the Musical” Friday night (9/30) at 7, Saturday (10/1) at 2 and 4 and Sunday (10/2) at 2 at The Judy, 237 S. Florence.

The Evangel University Theatre Department will present “The Shepherd’s Son” Friday night (9/30) at 7. The play, based on the biblical story in 2 Samuel, was written by 2022 EU graduate Christopher Sieh.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host University of Illinois Friday night (9/30) at 7 and Saturday night (10/1) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Ozarks Lyric Opera will present the world premiere of the Gothic horror opera, “Sweet Louisa,” written by Katie Kring and Rob Hartmann, Friday and Saturday night (9/30-10/1) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Moonage Daydream,” Friday night (9/30) at 7:45, Saturday (10/1) at 2:30 and 8 and Sunday (10/2) at 5 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Friday Flix with Moxie Cinema: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” Friday night (9/30) at 8 at Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant in Springfield. Admission is $6. Take chairs or blankets.

The Annual Charity Yard Sale will be held Saturday (10/1) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the back parking lot of Archie’s, 1817 E. Grand.

The 29th Annual APO AIDS Walk will be held Saturday morning (10/1) at 9 at Phelps Grove Park.

The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce will host the Bear City Fall Festival Saturday (10/1) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Willow Springs, featuring vendor booths, food trucks, live music, a pie and cake baking contest, car show, a cornhole tournament and more.

The Puttin’ for Poverty Mini Golf Tournament will be held Saturday morning (10/1) at 9:30 at Fun Acre, 214 W. Glenwood in Springfield. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Proceeds benefit the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.

The Missouri State University Music Department will host the 50th Annual Ozarko Marching Festival Saturday (10/1) at Plaster Field. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and free for children five and younger.

Ozarks Public Television will host the Daniel Tiger Birthday Party Saturday morning (10/1) from 10 to noon at the Library Station. The event will feature party activities, including crafts, games, stories, a Daniel Tiger scavenger hunt and a chance to have a photo taken with Daniel Tiger.

A native plant sale will be held Saturday (10/1) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center Roof Plaza at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

The Neosho Arts Council will host the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest Saturday (10/1) beginning at 10 a.m. during the Neosho Fall Festival. Sign up at the council’s booth by the main stage.

The Neosho Fall Festival will be held Saturday (10/1) in downtown Neosho with arts and crafts, food trucks, family games and activities, live music and more.

The Joplin Collectors Expo will be held Saturday (10/1) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cecil Floyd Elementary in Joplin. The event will feature sports cards, comic books, Funko pops, cosplay and more. Admission for anyone 18 and older is $5.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host Bat Appreciation Day Saturday (10/1) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park’s nature center will offer several activities about the world’s only flying mammal and share information about them.

Adults are invited to Craft and Tell Saturday morning (10/1) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch. Spend an hour working on your own craft project while chatting with felliow crafters.

Saturday (10/1) is Harry Potter Day at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite witch or wizard and take part in a variety of Harry Potter themed activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet Saturday morning (10/1) at 10 at the Barker Shoppe, 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

It’s Socktober, and the Springfield-Greene County Library is collecting socks for children and teens living with foster families in the area. A special Socktober Storytime will be held Saturday morning (10/1) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library. Donations of socks will be accepted through October 31 at all library branches and the mobile library. Find out more here.

Racing to Read Storytime for kids three to six-years-old will be held Saturday morning (10/1) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

The Buffalo National River will host tours of Boxley Mill Saturday (10/1) at 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Harvest Fest will be held through October 23 Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The event includes a pumpkin patch—which is also open Tuesday through Friday—hayrides, a cow train, inflatables, pony rides, kettle corn, a corn maze and more.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon (10/1) at 1 at Killian Sports Complex.

The Christian County Library will host Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning Saturday afternoon (10/1) at 1. Meet at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 4039 Mt. Carmel Rd. to help clean historic headstones.

George Washington National Monument in Diamond will present Casting a Legacy: An Outdoor Art Walk Saturday and Sunday (10/1-10/2) at 1. Join a park ranger for a short walk to explore the commemorative artwork along the trail.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host a plant swap Saturday afternoon (10/1) from 2 to 4. Take plants or cuttings of plants to share. Take small containers or jars to carry new plants home.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Drake Saturday (10/1) at 5 p.m. at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University Choral Gala, an elegant evening of celebration and support for the MSU Choral Studies program, will start at 5:30 Saturday night (10/1) at the Hotel Vandivort. Tickets are $150.

The Missouri State University baseball team will host Drury Saturday night (10/1) at 6:30 at Hammons Field.

Saturday (10/1) is International Observe the Moon Night, and George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will observe the event with an outdoor presentation and interactive activities Saturday night (10/1) at 6:30.

Celebrate Springfield will be held Sunday (10/2) at noon at Jordan Valley Park with live music, food trucks, games, crafts, science experiments, face painting and more.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Valparaiso Sunday afternoon (10/2) at 1 at Allison South Stadium.

Roaring River State Park will host Operation Roaring River Sunday (10/2) from 1 to 10 p.m. The event will continue October 3, 4 and 5. The organization, Charlie 22, will offer several activities for disabled veterans, including fly fishing, bluegrass music, arts and crafts, nature crafts and more.

Gigs in the Garden will feature the Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble Sunday afternoon (10/2) at 2 at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.

A chamber music concert, featuring violinist Daniel Lee, organist Steve Foreman, pianist Jasmine Nagano and cellist Ana Kim, will be held Sunday afternoon (10/2) at 2 at Willard-Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 800 State Highway AB in Willard. Free admission.

The local film, “James,” will be shown Sunday night (10/2) at 6 at the Moxie Cinema.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66. historymuseumonthesquare.org/exhibits/the-route-66-series-1926-2026/

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

MO-KY MUD 2: A Collaborative Exhibition of Contemporary Ceramics is at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Gallery at Missouri State University through October 7.

The exhibit, “Transcending Voids,” is at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through October 7. The exhibit explores the evolution of contemporary drawing from traditional practice to transformative new presentations with digital technologies.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

