Weekend Outlook September 16-18, 2022

The Ozarks Steam Engine Association is hosting Steam-O-Rama through Sunday (9/18) at the showgrounds off Highway 60 in Republic. A classic tractor pull will start at 5 p.m. Friday and an antique tractor pull will be held Saturday night at 6. Admission is $5 for anyone over age 12.

The Autumn Daze Arts, Crafts & Music Festival continues Friday (9/16) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday (9/17) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Branson. An entertainment stage features live music. Crafters and artists from around the country are participating in the festival.

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday (9/16-18) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Hours Friday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday (Half Price Day) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday ($1 and $5 Bag Day) 1 to 5 p.m. Cash and checks are accepted.

The Go Orange Auction to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest’s Weekend Backpack Program continues through 11:59 Friday night (9/16).

The Clever Community Branch Library will host Clever Family Storytime Friday morning (9/16) at 10 and 11.

The Christian County Library will host Virtual Family Storytime Friday morning (9/16) at 10.

Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime, for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (9/16) at 10 at the Library Station.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (9/16) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Marshfield Harvest Days will be held Friday (9/16) from noon to 7 and Saturday (9/17) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Square in Marshfield.

Adults are invited to an open lab Friday (9/16) from 1 to 5 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library’s Computer Training Center. Brush up on office skills like keyboarding, word processing, Excel spreadsheets and more.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, Wild Edibles: Wild Grape Jelly, Friday afternoon (9/16) at 1. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “See How They Run,” Friday night (9/16) at 6 and 8:30, Saturday (9/17) at 3, 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday (9/18) at 2 and 5.

Tweens are invited to Perler Party Friday afternoon (9/16) at 4. Kids in grades 5-7 will create designs with perler beads.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting Haunted History Tours on Friday and Saturday through October 29. Choose from Haunted History Walking Tours and Haunted History Bus Tours. Fees range from $20 to $25.

Joplin Arts Fest will be held Friday night from 5 to 9 (9/16) and Saturday (9/17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Joplin’s Empire Market. The event will feature live music, artists, food, live art demonstrations, an interactive community art installation and more.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Silent Twins,” Friday night (9/16) at 5:30, Saturday night (9/17) at 5 and 7:30 and Sunday (9/18) at 2 p.m.

The Southwest Missouri Indian Center will host a ribbon work class Friday night (9/16) from 6 to 9 at 543 S. Scenic. Take a sewing machine, ribbon and fabric if you have them.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (9/16) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the online program, Native Plants: Bees, Butterflies and Birds, Friday night (9/16) at 6. Registration is required.

The Ozarks Literacy Council will host Trivia Night 2022 Friday night (9/16) at 6 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (9/16) from 6 to 9.

The GLO Center in Springfield will host Fall Flannel Night Friday night (9/16J) at 7 at Mother’s Brewing Company. Wear your favorite flannel and celebrate GLO’s Queen City Queer Night with music by Devlin Pierce. Queen City Queer Night is a monthly hangout where LGBTQIA+ people flood a Springfield business for a night.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host CSUN Friday night (9/16) at 7 at Allison South Stadium.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” through September 25 at the Landers Theatre. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sundays at 2.

Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Hello Dolly!” through September 25 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

Joplin Little Theatre presents “Moon Over Buffalo” Friday and Saturday night (9/16-9/17) at 7:30, and Sunday (9/18) at 2:30.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Nope,” Friday night (9/16) at 8, Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 2:30 and Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 4:30.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street” through October 2 at SCT Backlot. Showtime is at 8 p.m.

The Missouri State University Physics, Astronomy & Materials Science Department will host a public observing night at Baker Observatory in Marshfield Friday night (9/16) from 8 to 11.

Saturday (9/17) is Veterans Free Fishing Day at Roaring River State Park. Anyone with a veteran’s status can fish inside the park for free all day.

Over the Edge, to benefit the Child Advocacy Center, will be held Saturday (9/17) in downtown Springfield. The cost is $50 to rappel 11 stories down the Sky 11 building. Registration is required.

Learn all about a primitive ancient tool during the program, Primitive Skills: Introduction to Atlatl, Saturday morning (9/17) at 9 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Registration is required.

The Buffalo National River will host the Guided Hike:--Journey through the History of Rush: Zinc Ore or Bust Saturday morning (9/17) at 9 at the Rush Morning Star Interpretive Loop.

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, 2400 E. Valley Water Mill in Springfield, will hold a native plant sale Saturday (9/17) from 10 to 2.

The Springfield Art Museum will host a celebration for the opening of the exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 2,” Saturday (9/17) from 10 to 2 with hands-on activities throughout the day.

The program, Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Fishing Gear & Casting, will be held Saturday morning (9/17) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Registration is required.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host a fall native plant sale Saturday (9/17) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Monarch Festival will be held Saturday (9/17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. The day will be filled with monarch butterfly-themed activities and crafts.

Cider Days will be held Saturday and Sunday (9/17-9/18) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on historic Walnut Street in Springfield. The event will feature arts and crafts, performances, kids’ activities, food and drinks and more. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 10 and younger.

The Library Center will host A Fairy Tale Celebration for kids two to six-years-old Saturday morning (9/17) at 10.

Friends of the Garden will present Garden Story Time Saturday morning (9/17) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

The State of the Ozarks Festival will be held Saturday (9/17) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Historic Downing Street in Hollister. It will feature traditional craftsmen, contemporary artists, Ozarks history, local food, Ozark Mountain music, modern dance, cosplay, European combat and more.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet Saturday morning (9/17) at 10 at the Barker Shoppe, 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

4 The Love of K9s will host an adoption event Saturday (9/17) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All About Cats & Dogs, 4560 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Springfield-Greene County Library employee Dean Barker will discuss his new book “Marion Hedgepeth: Missouri’s Forgotten Outlaw” at the Republic Branch Library Saturday morning (9/17) at 10:30. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Park Central Branch Library invites kids three to six-years-old to Racing to Read Storytime Saturday morning (9/17) at 10:30.

The Christian County Library presents Constitution Day with the Daughters of the American Revolution Saturday (9/17) from 10:30 to 3:30.

The MO Food Truck Festival will be held Saturday (9/17) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the north woods of the Ozark Empire Fairground. Various food trucks will sell food and drinks, and there will be live music.

Kids are invited to Tent and Camping Adventures Saturday morning (9/17) at 11 at Bennett Springs State Park. Learn how to put up a tent and learn about nature through a sensory experience while listening to a story inside the tent.

The Friends of the Garden will present Backpack Buddy Adventures Saturday morning (9/17) at 11 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

The 31st Annual 1860s Lifestyle Expo will be held Saturday (9/17) from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday (9/18) from noon to 4:30 at the Gray-Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. The event will include music; apple butter making; horseshoes; hearth cooking; fiber arts; crafts; wood carving; activities for kids and tours of the barn, kitchen, Liberty Schoolhouse and the oldest house in Springfield. Concessions will be available.

Seeding a Healthy Life: Fruits and Vegetables for the Holidays, a program for adults, will be held Saturday afternoon (9/17) from 1 to 3. Registration is required.

The Nixa Community Branch Library will host the Out of this World Play Day Saturday afternoon (9/17) from 1 to 3:30.

The program, Insects: Monarchs Rule, will be held Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about monarch butterfly conservation, citizen science opportunities and more. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the Neosho Historic Schoolhouse program Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 1 in Neosho. Learn about the school where Carver began his formal education and about the African American struggle for education.

Adults are invited to Garden Walk and Talk: Ethnic Life Stories Trail of Trees Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 1 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. The Friends of the Garden will lead this guided garden tour and talk about history and gardening techniques you can use in your own yard.

The Missouri State University softball team will host the Maroon & White Scrimmage Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 2 at Killian Softball Complex.

Adults are invited to the program, Autumn String Art, Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 2 at the Library Center. Create a pumpkin using embroidery thread to decorate for fall. Registration is required.

Adults are invited to the program, The Fairgrounds & Beyond: Auto Racing in the Ozarks, Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 2. Learn how the library partnered with former drivers, photographers, track promoters and others to preserve this part of Ozarks history.

The program, Storytellers, for adults will be held Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 2 at the Clever Branch Library. Share your story of years gone by during the open discussion.

Adults are invited to Cinema & SocieTea Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 4 at the Ozark Community Branch Library. Watch the film adaption of Jane Austen’s “Emma.”

DC Cunningham will host a bluegrass jam Saturday (9/17) from 4 to 6 at Turners Station Mercantile, on E. Sunshine in Turners. Take lawn chairs.

The Buffalo National River will present the Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration at Steel Creek Saturday afternoon (9/17) at 4:30 at the Steel Creek Campground.

Brew at the Zoo, a fundraiser for Friends of the Zoo, will be held Saturday (9/17) at 5 p.m. at the zoo.

The Beckers will bring gospel and bluegrass to the Clever Community Branch Library Saturday night (9/17) at 6:30. Take chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks for the outdoor concert.

The Springfield Symphony will present the concert, “Relationship Status: It’s Complicated,” Saturday night (9/17) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Drury women’s soccer team will host Truman State Sunday (9/18) at noon at Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Evansville Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 1 at Allison South Stadium.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host Schweitzer Brentwood’s Got Talent! Sunday afternoon (9/18). This annual neighborhood talent show starts at 2.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Fort Scott Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 2 at Killian Softball Complex.

The AcompanARTE Cultural Center will present Fiesta Hispana Sunday (9/18) from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Glen Isle Center, 1530 S. Glenstone in Springfield.

The Drury men’s soccer team will host Truman State Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 2:30 at the Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

Learn about archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance and safe storage during the program, Learning Archery: All Methods, Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 3. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University Symphony will give a concert Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Queen City Chorale will present “When We Love” Sunday afternoon (9/18) at 4 at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 E. Walnut in Springfield.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season through the end of September daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

