Weekend Outlook September 9-11, 2022

The Library Station will present Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime, for kids 36 months and younger, Friday morning (9/9) at 10.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the online program, Hiking: Backpacking Basics, Friday morning (9/9) at 10. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, Bear Tales, for kids three to seven-years-old, will be held Friday morning (9/9) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Library Station invites kids six-year-old and younger to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (9/9) at 11:15.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host the online program, Flavoring with the Forest, Friday (9/9) at noon. Learn how to use native plants to flavor food. Registration is required.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to make encouragement cards for others at a program Friday afternoon (9/9) at 1 at the Willard Branch Library.

The 51st Annual Antique Autos in the Ozarks car show will be in Eureka Springs, Arkansas Friday through Sunday (9/9-9/11).

SAFE Kids Springfield will share fire safety tips during a program Friday afternoon (9/9) at 4 at the Ash Grove Branch Library.

The Seymour Apple Festival continues Friday and Saturday (9/9-9/10) in Seymour, MO.

The 26th Japanese Fall Festival will be held Friday night (9/9) from 5 to 10, Saturday (9/10) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday (9/11) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield. There is an admission fee.

Adults are invited to Downtown Game Night with the Springfield-Greene County Library Friday night (9/9) from 5 to 7 at Green House Coffee + Affogato Bar.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (9/9) at 6 at the Library Station.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” Friday (9/9) through September 25 at the Landers Theatre.

"Hello Dolly!" is at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson through September 25.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host the Prairie Day Celebration Saturday (9/10) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event celebrates life on the Missouri prairie during the late 1800s and will feature basket weaving, candle making, Dutch oven cooking, storytelling and more.

The MIDxMIDWST Mural Art and Culture Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday (9/10-9/11) in downtown Springfield. The event will feature street arts, live music, tech and performing arts, beer gardens, vendors and more.

The Moxie Cinema in Springfield will host Moxie Mornings for kids two to six-years-old. They'll watch a short film and take part in an activity.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (9/10) at 10. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Greek Festival will be held Saturday (9/10) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the parking lot of St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4200 S. Holiday in Springfield. The event will offer Greek food, a wine bar, Zorba’s Taverna, photo booth, dancing and more.

JOMO Pride Fest 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday (9/10-9/11) in Joplin with vendors, food trucks, live music, drag and more.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host the Librarykins Playgroup Saturday morning (9/10) at 11 for kids three to seven-years-old and their caregivers.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Saturday afternoon (9/10) at 2 at Killian Softball Complex.

The program, Betty Love: From Drawing Board to Darkroom, will be held Saturday afternoon (9/10) at 2 for adults at the Library Center.

Kids in grades 1-5 are invited to STEAM Explorers Saturday afternoon (9/10) at 2 at the Library Station. They’ll invent a toy or game from cardboard boxes.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host UTRGV Saturday night (9/10) at 7 at Allison South Stadium.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Kansas City Sunday afternoon (9/11) at 2 at Allison South Stadium.

The Library Center will host the Second Sunday Concert Series Sunday afternoon (9/11) at 2 featuring a performance by The Shandies.

The Missouri State University Summer Carillon Series continues Sunday night (9/11) at 7 outside Meyer Library with a performance by Carson Landry. Take blankets or lawn chairs.

Missouri State University is hosting the Stand with Ukraine Poster Exhibit through September 7 in the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center at Brick City Gallery.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

