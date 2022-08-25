Weekend Outlook August 26-28, 2022

Missouri State University volleyball will host Central Arkansas vs. Tennessee Tech Friday morning (8/26) at 10 and Oral Roberts vs. Central Arkansas at 4 at Hammons Student Center. The Bears will host Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. Games on Saturday (8/27) will include Tennessee Tech vs. Oral Roberts at noon and Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. And Sunday (8/28) the Bears will play Oral Roberts at 1 p.m.

The Library Station invites kids 36 months and younger to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (8/26) at 10.

The Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through September 2.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six-years-old and younger, will be held Friday morning (8/26) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The 72nd Annual Miller Fall Festival continues through Saturday (8/27) on Main Street in Miller.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Emily the Criminal,” Friday (8/26) at 3:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday (8/27) at 4 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday (8/28) at 12:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Ali & Ava,” Friday (8/26) at 4 p.m., Saturday (8/27) at 3 p.m. and Sunday (8/28) at noon.

The Crane Broiler Festival is Friday and Saturday (8/26-8/27) in Crane with a chicken dinner for purchase, craft booths, music, carnival rides and more.

The History Museum on the Square will host the Downtown Walking Tour Friday night (8/26) at 5:30 at Park Central Square. There is a fee, and registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Vengeance,” Friday night (8/26) at 5:30, Saturday (8/27) at 1:30 and 6 p.m. and Sunday (8/28) at 2:45 p.m.

Teen Night, for kids in grades six through 12, will be held Friday night (8/26) at 6 at the Library Station.

Teen Anime Night, for kids 14-years-old through grade 12, will be held Friday night (8/26) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on,” Friday night (8/26) at 6:15, Saturday (8/27) at 1 and 5:15 p.m. and Sunday (8/28) at 2:15 p.m.

ONE Show to Save a Life! will start at 7 Friday night (8/26) at The Riff in Springfield. The show benefits Burrell’s suicide prevention program, ONE.

Springfield Little Theatre will host Something Rotten Bingo Friday night (8/26) at 7:30 at Green House Coffee. Play Bingo with a theatrical twist with members of the “Something Rotten” cast. Tickets are $15 and include bingo cards and prizes. You must be 21 and older to attend.

The Drury men’s soccer team will host Upper Iowa Friday night (8/26) at 7:30 at Lake Country Soccer Complex, Cooper 1.

Springfield Little Theatre presents singer/songwriter Farmer Fin with “Let’s See What Happens” Friday night (8/26) at 8 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema’s Friday Flix Series will feature the 2004 film, “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” Friday night (8/26) at 8 in the backyard of Mother’s Brewing Company.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 1980 film, “Xanadu,” Friday night (8/26) at 8 and Saturday (8/27) at 5 p.m.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host a 2.5-mile guided hike Saturday morning (8/27) at 6:30. Meet at the Natural Tunnel/Savanna Ridge Trailhead.

The JDRF bicycle ride, Ride to Cure Diabetes, will be held Saturday morning (8/27) at 7:30 starting at Moon Town Crossing.

GLO’s Big Gayrage Sale and Queer Marketplace will be held Saturday (8/27) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Glo Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield. www.facebook.com/events/5652205668204376/?acontext=%7B"event_action_history"%3A[%7B"mechanism"%3A"discovery_custom_tab"%2C"surface"%3A"bookmark"%7D]%2C"ref_notif_type"%3Anull%7D

The 16th Annual Clever Bands Car and Truck Show will be held Saturday (8/27) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clever High School.

The Back to School Bed Build will be held Saturday morning (8/27) at 8 at 1538 W. Washington St. in Marshfield. Help put together beds for kids who need them.

Cool Cars for Crosslines will be held Saturday (8/27) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Street Christian Church, 500 South Avenue in Springfield.

Learn how to create wildlife food plots during a program Saturday morning (8/27) from 10 to noon at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. The cost is $25.

The History Museum on the Square will host the Commercial Street Walking Tour Saturday morning (8/27) at 10:30. There is a fee, and registration is required.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Saturday morning (8/27) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host their Sixth Annual Storytelling Day Saturday (8/27) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a lawn chair and sack lunch.

Eden Animal Haven will host the Clear the Shelters adoption event Saturday (8/27) from noon to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host a pie eating contest Saturday (8/27) at noon.

The History Museum on the Square will present Route 66 Bus Tours-Get on the Mother Road! A tour will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (8/27). There is a fee, and registration is required.

The program, Catapult Challenge, for kids in grades five through seven, will be held Saturday afternoon (8/27) at 2 at the Nixa Community Branch Library.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will present An Afternoon of History and COVID-19 Saturday (8/27) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Park Central Square. Learn about respiratory illnesses of the past and see an iron lung.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N. Summit in Springfield, will host Festival of Nations Saturday (8/27) from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Sparta Community Branch Library will host Family Lawn Games Saturday night (8/27) from 5 to 7.

The Balm of Life Series continues Saturday (8/27) at 5 p.m. at Eureka Springs’ Basin Spring Park with music by The Cattle Punchers.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the program, Hummingbirds of Summer, Saturday night (8/27) at 5:30. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 2018 film, “Annihilation,” Saturday night (8/27) at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon (8/28) at 4:15.

Ozarks JeepThing will host the Police Glow Run Saturday night (8/27) at 7:30 starting at Lowe’s on N. Kansas Expressway in Springfield. The caravan will travel to Willard, Republic, Battlefield and Clever to meet with officers. The public is invited to the meet-and-greets as well.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through Sunday (8/28).

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, Epitaphs and Engravings, Sunday afternoon (8/28) at 1. Learn about the symbols and engravings on headstones at the Carver Family Cemetery.

The Drury men’s soccer team will host Northeastern State Sunday afternoon (8/28) at 2:30 at Curry Sports Complex.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Tulsa Sunday afternoon (8/28) at 3 at Allison South Stadium.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host the 4th Sunday Open Mic Jam at Carrie’s, 1906 E. Meadowmere,

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host UC Irvine Sunday night (8/28) at 7 at Allison South Stadium.

The Show Me Poetry Slam will be held Sunday night (8/28) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield.

Missouri State University is hosting the Stand with Ukraine Poster Exhibit through September 7 in the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center at Brick City Gallery.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.