Weekend Outlook August 12-14, 2022

The 3rd Annual Garage Sale to benefit 4 the Love of K9s continues Friday and Saturday (8/12-8/13) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nixa Christian Church.

The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival continues Friday and Saturday (8/12-8/13) in downtown Springfield, featuring a car/truck show, a parade, a poker run/bike show, live music, exhibits and more.

Make laser-engraved pencils during a program Friday and Saturday morning (8/12-8/13) at 9:30 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. The program is for those kindergarten-age and up. Registration is required.

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Storytime for kids 36 months and younger Friday morning (8/12) at 10.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is offering a pop up special. The adoption fee for large dogs is 50 percent off Friday through Sunday (8/12-8/14).

KSMU presents Studio Live with The Theorists Friday (8/12) at noon and Studio Live at Tie & Timber Beer Company Friday from 5 to 7.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Game Night Friday night (8/12) from 5 to 7 for adults at Green House Coffee + Affogato Bar, 431 S. Jefferson, Suite 172 in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Friday night (8/12) at 5:30, Saturday (8/13) at 12:30 and Sunday (8/14) at 2.

A Float and Hike will be held Friday night (8/12) at 5:30 at the Lake Springfield Park and Boathouse. Registration is required.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield will host Family Fishing Night Friday night (8/12) from 6 to 8. The evening will include catch-and-release fishing, a cow train, bounce house and a campfire. Take your own fishing gear. A limited number will be available to rent. Registration is required.

Teen Art Club, for kids in grades six through 12, is Friday night (8/12) at 6 at the Library Station.

Teen Night, for kids in grades six through 12, will be held Friday night (8/12) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Moxie Cinema will show the documentary, “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” Friday night (8/12) at 6, Saturday (8/13) at 3:15 and 5:45 and Sunday (8/14) at 2:30.

Insect-O-Rama will be held Friday night (8/12) from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about insects while you play games, make crafts and more.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host the Crawdads by the Creek Fundraiser Friday night (8/12) at 6:30 on the banks of Shoal Creek. The event will feature crawdads, shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob and a dessert auction. Tickets are $25.

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre in Carthage will present “Nunsense” Friday night (8/12) at 6:30.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present the James Ijames play, “Kill Move Paradise,” through Sunday (8/14) at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

Prairie State Park will host an evening stroll Friday night (8/12) at 7:30. After the hike, stay and watch the Perseids meteor shower. Registration is required.

Lucas Grabeel will be live in concert Friday night (8/12) at 8 at the Landers Theatre. A livestream option is also available.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Memoria,” Friday night (8/12) at 8, Saturday night (8/13) at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon (8/14) at 4:30.

Battlefield Parks will show the film, “Spy Kids,” Friday night (8/12) at 8:20 at Battlefield Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The film, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” will be shown Friday night (8/12) at 8:30, and Saturday (8/13) at 2:45 and 8:15 p.m. at the Moxie Cinema.

The Kids Fishing Derby will be held Saturday morning (8/13) at 7:30 and 9 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin. Registration is required.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host the Dog Days of Summer and Pet Parade Saturday (8/13) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Shoal Creek Water Festival will be held Saturday (8/13) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will include a chance to make a cardboard boat, a duck race, a nature program and more.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Stories in the Park for kids six and younger Saturday morning (8/13) at 10 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Adults are invited to the program, Seeding a Healthy Life, Saturday morning (8/13) at 10 at the Heirloom Seed Garden. 1471 N. Benton. Learn the best methods for harvesting vegetables, the importance of nutrients derived from produce and their dietary benefits.

The 7th Annual Joplin Arts & Cultural Preview will be held Saturday (8/13) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joplin Public Library.

Racing to Read Storytime for kids three to six-years-old will be held Saturday morning (8/13) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host George Washington Carver Laboratory Demonstrations Saturday (8/13) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The South Side Senior Center will host the Ice Cream & B-I-N-G-O Fundraiser Saturday (8/13) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema’s On Stage Series will feature “Kinky Boots” Saturday (8/13) at noon.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 1947 film, “Black Narcissus,” Saturday and Sunday (8/13-8/14) at 5 p.m.

Chords Against Cancer presents Dinner with Doug Stone Saturday (8/13) at 5 p.m. at the Round Barn at Ash Grove.

Drumming in the Park will be held Saturday night (8/13) at 6 at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Missouri Southern Saturday night (8/13) at 6 at Allison South Stadium.

Ozark Community Center will show the film, “Encanto,” part of the Finley River Movie Nights, Saturday night (8/13) at 8 at Finley River Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Adults are invited to the program, How to Save Seeds from Tomatoes, Sunday (8/14) at noon at the Library Station.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, George Washington Carver, Man of Great Faith, Sunday afternoon (8/14) at 1.

The Library Center will host the Second Sunday Concert Sunday afternoon (8/14) at 2 featuring Mr. Paul, The Red Shoed Singer.

The Eureka Strings will give a concert Sunday (8/14) at 5 p.m. at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Missouri State men’s soccer team will host St. Louis Sunday night (8/14) at 6 at Allison South Stadium.

The Missouri State University Summer Carillon Series will feature Tatiana Lukyanova Sunday night (8/14) at 7 outside Meyer Library. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The Ozark Heritage Exhibit, featuring the L.L. Broadfoot collection, is at the Harlin Museum in West Plains through Sunday (8/14).

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum July 23 through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.

