Weekend Outlook August 6-7, 2022

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime for kids 36 months and younger Friday morning (8/5) at 10.

The Sparta Community Branch Library will host Nature Storytime for families Friday morning (8/5) at 10. Registration is required.

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. through September 2. Meet at the Conservation Center.

The Little Acorns program, Fun with Fish, will be held Friday morning (8/5) at 10 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Seussical Jr.” Friday and Saturday (8/5-8/6) at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

The Ozark Empire Fair continues through Saturday (8/6) with carnival rides, exhibits, live music and more.

The Little Acorns program, Ant Antics for ages 3 to 6, will be held Friday morning (8/5) at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (8/5) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Summer Diversity Weekend continues through Sunday (8/7) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The event includes speakers, live music, vendors, a wedding ceremony, a dance, Drag in the Park and more.

The Conservation Teens program, Insect Bioblitz, will be held Friday afternoon (8/5) at 3 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for ages 12 to 17. Registration is required.

The Strafford Branch Library will host Game Night Friday (8/5) from 4 to 6 for grade five to adult.

The Park Day Reunion is underway in Springfield. Events Friday (8/5) include hospitality, featuring DJ Feddi, at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center. Saturday’s events will include a golf scramble, bowling tournament, parade, car show, storytelling exhibits, discount swimming, a picnic and dance. The Park Day Reunion goes through Sunday (8/7).

First Friday Art Walk will be held Friday night (8/5) from 5 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

Missouri State Athletics will host the Sneaker Soiree Friday night (8/5) at 5 at Hammons Student Center. The event will feature a silent and live auction. Tickets are $35 and will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the various sports teams at MSU.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on,” Friday night (8/5) at 5:30 and 8, Saturday (8/6) at 4:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday (8/7) at 2 and 5 p.m.

Fashion Forward, an annual fundraiser for the Drew Lewis Foundation, will be held Friday night (8/5) at 6 at the Fox Theatre on Park Central Square. Tickets for the fashion show, featuring kids from the organization’s RISE program, are $25.

Learn about the Powder Valley copperhead study during an online program presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation Friday night (8/5) at 6. Registration is required.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (8/5) from 6 to 9.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Songs for a New World” through Saturday (8/6) at the Reynolds Auditorium at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council will host the exhibit, “Assemblage & Collage: Recycle Reuse” during First Friday Art Walk Friday (8/5) from 5 to 7. The show celebrates giving new life to secondhand and previously loved items. There will be live music by Mark Barger.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present the James Ijames play, “Kill Move Paradise,” Friday (8/5) through August 14 at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Fire of Love,” Friday night (8/5) at 7:30, Saturday (8/6) at 2, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. and Sunday (8/7) at 4 p.m.

Craft & Tell will be held Saturday morning (8/6) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Spend an hour working on a craft project your’e in the middle of or start something new while talking with fellow crafters.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet event Saturday (8/6) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barker Shoppe, 1927 E. Bennett.

Pepper Fest 2022 will be held Saturday (8/6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Empire Market in Joplin to celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

The program Seed Saving Basics will be held Saturday morning (8/6) from 10 to noon for adults at the Heirloom Seed Garden, 1471 N. Benton. Registration is required.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (8/6) at 10. Take a two-mile stroll on the prairie. Registration is required.

Learn about bumble bees during a virtual Missouri Conservation Department program Saturday morning (8/6) at 10. Hear how you can attract bumble bees to your yard and about a citizen science project called the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas. Registration is required.

The OCH Integrated Care Department will host the annual Highway to Healthcare Poker Run Saturday morning (8/6) at 10. Proceeds will go patients in need of food, clothing and holiday gifts.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host the Discover Nature Board Games event Saturday (8/6) from 10:30 to 2:30.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites kids three to seven-years-old to Stories & Art in the Park Saturday morning (8/6) at 11 at Living Memorial Park. Dress for messy fun.

Eden Animal Haven will host an adoption event Saturday (8/6) from noon to 4 at PetSmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Adults are invited to the program, Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning Saturday afternoon (8/6) at 1 at the Frazier Cemetery in Clever.

The Guns N Hoses basketball game to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks will be held Saturday night (8/6) at the Glendale High School Gym. Doors open at 6, and the game starts at 6:30.

The Balm of Life Series will feature music by Cory Simmons Sunday (8/7) at noon at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum July 23 through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.

