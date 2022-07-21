Weekend Outlook July 22-24, 2022

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites families with kids in preschool through fifth grade to Fantastic Friday at the Watershed Center Friday morning (7/22) from 9 to noon. The event will feature science, engineering and art-themed explorations of water resources in the Ozarks.

Adults are invited to the program, A Matter of Balance, Friday morning (7/22) at 9:30 at the Nixa Community Branch Library. Learn exercises to increase strength and balance.

Marty the Magician will present the program, DIVE Into Reading, Friday morning (7/22) at 10 at the Ozark Community Branch Library.

Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytimes, for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/22) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host Mess Fest Friday through Sunday (7/22-7/24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dress to get messy and take part in science experiments, including walking across a pool of non-Newtonian fluid, getting muddy in the Slop-stacle course and washing off in the human car wash.

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. through September 2. Meet at the Conservation Center.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr. Friday and Saturday (7/22-7/23) at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/22) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Sparta Community Branch Library invites families to make marble runs Friday (7/22) at noon.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will host a Powwow Saturday (7/23) from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present Birds: Talon Tales Friday afternoon (7/22). Dickerson Park Zoo will present indoor programs at 2 and 3, and the classrooms will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 with crafts and activities. All ages are welcome, and registration is required.

The Kimberling City Elks 2505 will host the Live Music Benefit for Pop’s Smoke Shack Friday (7/22) at 5 p.m. at 37 Beach Blvd. in Kimberling City. Pulled pork sandwiches will be available for $10. Pop’s Smoke Shack was recently damaged in a fire.

The History Museum on the Square will lead the Downtown Walking Tour Friday night (7/22) at 5:30 on Park Central Square. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Ozark Boosters Club IPRA Pro Rodeo is Friday and Saturday (7/22-7/23) at the Ozark Booster Club Arena, 1200 N. Riverside Rd. in Ozark.

The Library Station will host Teen Night Friday night (7/22) at 6 with games, crafts and special events.

Teen Anime Night will be held Friday night (7/22) at 6 at the Library Station. Snack on popcorn while watching anime on Crunchyroll.

Kids age two to grade four are invited to the program, Wild Rumpus, Friday night (7/22) at 6:30 featuring the Springfield Ballet.

It’s the last weekend of Movies at Founders Park for the season. See “Soul” Friday night (7/22) and “Dirty Dancing” Saturday night (7/23) at dusk. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will host a guided hike at Island Cave Friday night (7/22) at 8:30. Registration is required, and space is limited.

A women’s Self Defense Class will be held Saturday (7/23) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nixa Community Branch Library. Registration is required.

Southwest MO Fly Fishers will host the Women’s Fly Fishing Event Saturday morning (7/23) at 10 at South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell in Springfield. RSVPs are required.

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library will host Seashell Storytime Saturday morning (7/23) at 10. The program will include books about seashells, information about seashells and a craft.

Friends of the Garden invites preschoolers to Garden Story Time Saturday morning (7/23) at 10. They’ll hear a garden-themed story and take part in an environmental-based craft or activity.

Springfield Elks #409 will host the annual Benefit Car, Truck and Bike Show Saturday (7/23) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2223 E. Bennett in Springfield.

Racing to Read Storytime, for ages three to six, will be held Saturday morning (7/23) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

The History Museum on the Square will lead the Commercial Street Walking Tour Saturday morning (7/23) at 10:30. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the program, Nature Art: The Art of Woodworking, Saturday morning (7/23) at 11. Learn woodcarving techniques from members of the Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Stop by the Springfield Conservation Nature Center Saturday (7/23) from 1 to 3 to visit with members of the Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists. They’ll demonstrate carving techniques and answer questions.

The women of Pitts and Gibson Chapels and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host the Fibroid Awareness Luncheon to benefit the White Dress Project Saturday (7/23) at noon at RC Events and Conference Center in Springfield. The cost is $10.

Adults are invited to Garden Walk & Talk: Kickapoo Edge Prairie Saturday (7/23) a 1 at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. During the garden tour, learn gardening techniques and how to incorporate aspects of the prairie into your own yard.

The program, Expressions of the Soul, will be held Saturday and Sunday (7/23-7/24) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about Carver’s art and how it was an expression of his soul.

The History Museum on the Square will present Route 66 Bus Tours-Get on the Mother Road beginning Saturday (7/23) at 1. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Master hummingbird bander Sarah Driver will catch and band hummingbirds and will share information about the tiny creatures during the program, Hummingbirds of Summer, Saturday night (7/23) at 5:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The Ozarks Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers will host the annual Party with the Keepers Saturday night (7/23) at 6. Proceeds will go to the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, the International Rhino Foundation and Action for Cheetahs in Kenya. Tickets are $5 at the gate, and children five and under get in free.

The Glo Center will host the Queen City Queer Night Pool Party Saturday night (7/23) at 6:45 at Meador Pool in Springfield. Admission is $10 online and $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Glo Center.

The Logan-Rogersville FFA Booster Club will host their annual Truck & Tractor Pull Saturday night (7/23) at 6 at Rogersville City Park. Admission is $10 for anyone 12 and older.

Chris Isaak will be in concert Saturday night (7/23) at 8 at the Gillioz.

The program, Heirloom Seed Library: How to Save Seeds from Tomatoes, will be held Sunday afternoon (7/24) at 2 for adults.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum July 23 through November 13.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “William Jeffrey Jones: Body of Evidence,” through Saturday (7/23).

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.