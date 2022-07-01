Weekend Outlook July 1-4, 2022

The Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival continues Friday and Saturday (7/1-7/2) in Conway, Missouri.

“Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime,” for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/1) at 10 at the Library Station.

“Racing to Read Storytime,” for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/1) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Strafford Branch Library will host “Game Night” Friday (7/1) from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Buffalo National River will present “Exploring the Buffalo River: A Riverside Scavenger Hunt” Friday (7/1) at 5 p.m.at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Beba,” Friday night (7/1) at 8, Saturday (7/2) at 5 and 7:15 p.m., Sunday (7/3) at 5 p.m. and Monday (7/4) at 8 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema presents “The Phantom of the Open” Friday night (7/1) at 5:30, Saturday (7/2) at 2:30 and 4:30, Sunday (7/3) at 2:30 and Monday (7/4) at 5:30.

The Moxie Cinema presents “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Friday (7/1) at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday (7/2) at 2 and 6:45 p.m., Sunday (7/3) at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and Monday (7/4) at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (7/1) from 5 to 10 at various downtown Springfield venues.

First Fridays at Founders Park will take place Friday night (7/1) from 6 to 9 at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. The event will feature live music and live art, featuring the Domino Kings and art by Christiano Bellotti and Kevin Woffard.

“Teen Night,” for kids in grades six through 12, will be held Friday night (7/1) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Have-A-Blast Celebration will start at 6 Friday night (7/1) at JR Martin Park in Republic and will offer food, vendors, live music, axe throwing, an inflatable zone, fireworks and more.

The Butterfield Firefighters Auxiliary will host the Summer Celebration Friday night (7/1) at 6 at Twister Alley Raceway in Butterfield.

Fireburst will be held Friday night (7/1) around 9 p.m. near the Kimberling City bridge. The fireworks show can be viewed by land or boat.

The Movies at Founders Park series will feature the film, “First Kid,” Friday night (7/1) and “Captain America First Avenger” Saturday night (7/2) at dusk.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Wichita Friday night (7/1) at 7:05, Saturday night (7/2) at 6:35 and Sunday night (7/3) at 5:25.

Missouri State University Tent Theatre presents “Moon Over Buffalo” Friday and Saturday night (7/1-7/2) at 8 at the Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

The Buffalo National River will present “The Night Sky: The Evolution of Astronomy” Friday night (7/1) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host “Craft & Tell” for adults Saturday morning (7/2) at 10 for adults. Work on a craft project you’re in the middle of or start something new while chatting with fellow crafters.

Adults are invited to learn how to make hammered flower prints Saturday morning (7/2) at 10 at the Sparta Community Branch Library. Registration is required.

Rescue One will host a meet and greet event Saturday (7/2) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barker Shoppe, 1927 E. Bennett.

The Christian County Library will host “Clever Family Storytime” Saturday morning (7i/2) at 10 and 11.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites kids three to seven-years-old to “Stories & Art in the Park” at Living Memorial Park Saturday morning (7/2) at 11.

The Christian County Library invites adults to the program, “Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning,” Saturday afternoon (7/2) at 1 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Clever.

The program, “African American Trailblazers,” will be held Saturday and Sunday afternoon (7/2-7/3) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument.

The program, “Fishing FUNdamentals,” will be held Saturday afternoon (7/2) at 2:30 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River.

The Pomme de Terre Chamber of Commerce will host Fireworks Over the Water and Duck Derby Saturday afternoon (7/2) at 4 at the Pomme de Terre Lake Dam Spillway. The event will include a duck race, food, face painting, live music and fireworks.

Shell Knob will host Independence Fest Saturday night (7/2) from 5 to 11 with live music, a beer garden, food trucks and fireworks.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Saturday night (7/2) at 7 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot. Paint with watercolors with the Buffalo River as a backdrop. Materials will be provided.

The Astrophotography Workshop will be held Saturday night (7/2) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater.

The Midtown Neighborhood Association will host “Deep Roots, High Hopes: An Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Celebration” Monday morning (7/4) at 10.

Joplin’s Independence Day Celebration will be held Monday night (7/4) at 5:30 at Fred Hughes Stadium at Missouri Southern State University.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin presents the exhibit, “Jon & Judith Fowler: A Retrospective,” through July 16.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “William Jeffrey Jones: Body of Evidence,” through July 23.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

