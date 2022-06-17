Weekend Outlook June 17-19, 2022

The Ozarks Pickleball Club will host the 2022 SRS Queen City Open Pickleball Tournament Friday and Saturday (6/17-6/18) at 2331 E. Pythian.

The Library Station will host “Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime” Friday morning (6/17) at 10 for kids 36 months and younger.

“Fantastic Friday at the Railroad Historical Museum” will start at 10 Friday morning (6/17) at Grant Beach Park. The Springfield-Greene County Library program for kids in preschool through grade five will include a tour of the train, train stories and activities.

Clever Family Storytime will be held Friday morning (6/17) at 10 and 11 at the Clever Branch Library.

The Ozark Community Branch Library will host “Tremendous Testudines with the Dickerson Park Zoo” Friday morning (6/17) at 10. Kids will learn the difference between a tortoise and a turtle.

The Little Acorns program, “Furry Scurry,” for kids three to seven-years-old, will be held Friday morning (6/17) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (6/17) at 11:15.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to “Teen Night” Friday night (6/17) at 6 at the Library Station.

Buffalo National River will present “Fishing FUNdamentals” for kids Friday (6/17) at 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Route 66 Cruise-In and Festival will be held Friday and Saturday (6/17-6/18) in Lebanon.

The Sertoma Duck Race Festival will be held Friday and Saturday (6/17-6/18) at Finley River Park in Ozark. The event will include food trucks, a hot air balloon glow, a 5K, corn hole tournament, rides, crafts, fireworks and more.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Benediction,” Friday (6/17) at 5 p.m., Saturday (6/18) at 12:30, 2 and 5 p.m. and Sunday (6/19) at 2:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Brian and Charles,” Friday night (6/17) at 5:30, Saturday (6/18) at noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and Sunday night (6/19) at 6.

Bennett Spring State Park will host an informational meeting Friday night (6/17) at 6 at the park’s nature center. Staff will be on hand to provide information about the park and answer questions.

Raptor Run 2022, a 5K and Fun Run to benefit the Missouri Institute of Natural Science, will be held Friday night (6/17) at 6.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (6/17) at 6.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host “Percy Jackson Trivia” online for grade four through adult Friday night (6/17) at 7. Registration is required.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Spongebob Musical” through June 26 at the Landers Theatre.

The Movies at Founders Park series continues this weekend at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. See the film, “Jungle Cruise” Friday night (6/17) and “King Richard” Saturday night (6/18) at dusk. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. No tickets are needed.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Corpus Christi Friday night (6/17) at 7:05, Saturday night (6/18) at 6:35 and Sunday (6/19) at 1:35 at Hammons Field.

Moonlight Movies at the Park at Howard Smith Community Park, 408 E. Bumgarner in Stafford, will feature the film, “Encanto,” Friday night (6/17) at dusk. Rescue One will have adoptable animals at the event. There will also be food vendors and yard games. Take lawn chairs and blankets.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Crimes of the Future,” Friday night (6/17) at 7:30, Saturday night (6/18) at 8:15 and Sunday night (6/19) at 5:30.

Throwback Movie Night will start at 8 Friday night (6/17) at the Bolivar Recreation Center.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will host Owl Prowl Friday night (6/17) at 8:45 at the Post Office Shelter.

Buffalo National River will present the program, “The Night Sky: The Evolution of Astronomy,” Friday night (6/17) at 9.

Friends of the Garden will host the Butterfly Festival Saturday (6/18) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The event will include a variety of activities, performances and vendors and free admission to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks will hold a native plant sale Saturday (6/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wire Road Brewing, 4453 S. Timbercreek in Battlefield.

The Moxie Cinema invites families with kids two to six-years-old to Moxie Mornings Saturday morning (6/18) at 10. Kids will watch a short film and take part in a hands-on activity.

Adults are invited to the program, “Preparing the Soil for a Micro Meadow,” Saturday morning (6/18) at 10 at the Meador Community Garden, 2225 S. Fremont. Learn the basics and take supplies home to prepare your own micro meadow.

The Moon City Creative District will host the Summer Solstice Art Fair Saturday (6/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Park, 202 E. Atlantic in Springfield. The juried art show will represent 14 regional artists. The event will also include a food vendor and live music.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet Event with adoptable animals Saturday (6/18) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 S. Bennett.

4 The Love of K9s will host an adoption event Saturday (6/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4560 S. Campbell.

The NAACP Springfield Branch will present “Lifting as We Climb,” a community event to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday and Sunday (6/18-6/19) at Silver Springs Park. Saturday’s events start at noon and will include food, music, vendors and activities. Sunday is Timmons Hall Fathers and Mentors Day at Timmons Hall. See the film, “King Richard,” at 11 a.m. and 1:30, 2:30 and 5 p.m.

United Community Change will co-host the Juneteenth Freedom Walk Celebration Saturday (6/18) at Jordan Valley Park and Park Central Square. The event will start at 11 a.m. at Jordan Valley Park. The Freedom Celebration March to the square will start at 1, and the Downtown Music Festival will start at 6 on the square.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will offer the Floral Woodland Beadwork Class Saturday (6/18) at noon at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.

Families are invited to “Printmaking Afternoon” Saturday afternoon (6/18) from 1 to 5 at the Sparta Community Branch Library. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “History of the Carver Family Cemetery,” Saturday afternoon (6/18) at 1.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Library will host “Max Hunter Fest” Saturday afternoon (6/18) from 2 to 4. The event will feature a talk about Max Hunter’s life, his work collecting traditional folk songs in the Ozarks and the work of librarians and archivists to preserve and digitize his recordings and transcriptions. There will also be live performances.

The Library Station invites adults to “DIY Greener Clean” Saturday afternoon (6/18) at 2. Learn how to use everyday items to make cleaning and household products that do less harm to the planet. Registration is required.

Buffalo National River will present “Fishing FUNdamentals” for kids Saturday (6/18) afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Ozark Community Branch Library will present “Cinema and SocieTea” Saturday afternoon (6/18) at 4 for adults. See the film, “The Princess Bride.”

Lake of the Ozarks State Park will host “Pollination Station” Saturday afternoon (6/18) at 4 at the Main Campground Amphitheater. Learn about pollination and how to grow a pollination station for native species.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present “Birds: Hummingbirds of Summer” Saturday night (6/18) at 5:30. Hummingbird bander Sarah Driver will talk about the tiny birds while she captures and bands them. Registration is required.

Stockton State Park will host a family scavenger hunt Saturday night (6/18) at 6. Meet at the check station at the East Campground.

Buffalo National River will present the program, “Journey through the History of Rush: Zinc Ore or Bust,” Saturday night (6/18) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host FabZOOlous Fathers’ Day Sunday (6/19) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dads get in free that day.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host “Juneteenth Celebration” Sunday afternoon (6/19) at 1. A park ranger will talk about Juneteenth and about National Park sites with African American themes.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.