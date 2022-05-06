Weekend Outlook May 6-8, 2022

The Missouri State University Darr College of Agriculture is hosting its annual plant sale Friday (5/6) in the Karls Hall Greenhouse.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (5/6) at 10 and 11.

As part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs, there’s a living art installation on the Main Street Bridge. In honor of Mother’s Day, you’re invited to fasten fresh flowers to the “Bridge of Love.”

The Missouri State University baseball team will host Southern Illinois Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning (5/6-5/8) at 11 at Hammons Field. MSU is offering free tickets for military and first responders.

A potted plant and flower sale to benefit the Washington Family Hope Center will be held Friday (5/6) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday (5/7) from 10 a.m. and everything is sold at 1112 E. 2nd St. in Joplin.

The Bill Roston Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield, will open for the season Friday (5/6).

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents “Boundless: A Spring Dance Concert” through Sunday (5/8) in the Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

The Library Station invites kids in grades six through 12 to “May the Fourth Be with You Teen Movie Night” Friday night (5/6) at 5. They’ll watch the crowd choice from the Star Wars trilogy and make a lightsaber.

First Fridays at Founders Park kicks off Friday night (5/6) from 6 to 9 at the park, 330 E. Water in Springfield. The event will feature music by 83 Skidoo and live art by Laughingwell Studio artists.

First Friday Art Walk will be held at various downtown Springfield venues from 5 to 10 p.m.

“Peace through People,” a celebration of Springfield’s Sister Cities, will be held Friday night (5/6) from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson.

MSU Art and Design grad students will be featured in the MFA Showcase Exhibit Friday night (5/6) from 5:30 to 7 at the Springfield Art Museum.

The Park Central Library will take part in First Friday Art Walk Friday night (5/6). Learn how to photograph the night sky during a talk by library staff member and amateur photographer, Andrew Mann. The library will also host the opening of a new exhibit, “Summer Essence” by photographer, Elaine Miller. More here.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (5/6) from 6 to 9.

The Gillioz Theatre presents comedian, Dave Landau, Friday night (5/6) at 6:30.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Sense & Sensibility” through May 22 at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

Republic Parks and Recreation will show the film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Friday night (5/6) at JR Martin Park. Activities start at 7, and the movie will start at 8:20. Tickets are $1, which includes popcorn.

Bennett Spring State Park and the Missouri Department of Conservation will host Kids Fishing Day Saturday (5/7) from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Kids 15 and younger can pick up free trout tags at the park store Friday night from 5 to 9:15 and all day Saturday.

The Freeman Joplin Memorial Run will be held Saturday morning (5/7) at Cunningham Park in Joplin.

FosterAdopt Connect will host the Sock and Undie Rundie, a 5K run/walk, Saturday morning (5/7) at 9:30 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

Friends of the Garden will host the Native Plant Market Saturday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Dirt Day is Saturday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Park, 202 E. Atlantic in Springfield. Adults will be able to exchange plants with neighbors, and there will be activities for children.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a virtual program on hummingbirds Saturday morning (5/7) at 10. Registration is required.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites three to six-year-olds to the Little Acorns program, “Beaming Beavers,” Saturday morning (5/7) at 10. Registration is required.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a flint knapping demonstration Saturday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is required.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host a Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (5/7) at 10. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Missouri will host the Girls on the Run 5K at McDonald Arena on the Missouri State University campus Saturday morning (5/7) at 10.

Rescue One will host a meet and greet event Saturday morning (5/7) at 10 at 1927 E. Bennett.

The Park Central Branch Library will host “Racing to Read Storytime” Saturday morning (5/7) at 10:30 for ages three to six.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host “Nature Boardgames” Saturday (5/7) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of games for all skill levels and ages will be available.

Learn to identify wildflowers at Cedar Gap Conservation Area on a guided walk led by a volunteer naturalist at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center Saturday (5/7) at 1. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Astronomy Day Saturday afternoon (5/7) from 1 to 4:30.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Women in George Washington Carver’s Life,” Saturday and Sunday afternoon (5/7-5/8) at 1.

The Nixa Branch Library will host Spring Family Play Day Saturday afternoon (5/7) from 1 to 3.

The Christian County Library invites adults to the program, “Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning,” Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 1 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Billings. No registration is required.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Eureka Springs School of the Arts will host the ARTrageous Parade Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 2 in downtown Eureka Springs to kick off the May Festival of the Arts.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host “Bilingual Storytime” Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 2 for ages three to seven.

Adults are invited to the program, “First Foods for a Healthy Gut: Prevention of Allergies, Eczema & More,” Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 2 at the Library Station.

The Clever Community Branch Library will host a program for tweens on designing comic books Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 2. Registration is required.

The Queen City Beard and Moustache Federation will host the 12th Annual Beard and Moustache Competition Saturday afternoon (5/7) at 2 at 319 W. Walnut in Springfield.

Bears Relays, the first annual schoolwide track meet for MSU’s Black Student Athlete Alliance, will be held Saturday (5/7) from 3 to 7 p.m. at Allison South Stadium. Part of the proceeds will go to Help Give Hope. MSU staff and students may sign up to compete.

The Saturday Night Gallery Stroll will be held Saturday night (5/7) from 5 to 8 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Rent: The Anonymous Show” Saturday night (5/7) at 6 at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre. Following the show, there will be an event in the FSC Ballroom featuring special performances by the cast of “Rent” and “Once on this Island” as well as a dance party. Dress in 90s outfits. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Corndog Kickoff 2022 will start Saturday night (5/7) at 6 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The event will include fair food samples, beverage tasting and live music. Proceeds benefit the Ozark Empire Fair Foundation.

The Springfield Botanical Gardens and the Springfield Astronomical Society will host Star Gazing on the Roof Saturday night (5/7) at 7:30 on the roof of the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents “Flamenco!” with special guest, Ensemble Iberica, Saturday night (5/7) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Auditorium in Eureka Springs presents Little River Band Saturday night (5/7) at 7:30.

Adults are invited to the program, “Our Place in the Universe,” Sunday afternoon (5/8) at 2.

Gigs in the Garden continues Sunday afternoon (5/8) at 2 with Mojo Light. The event is held at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Families are invited to learn archery skills Sunday afternoon (5/8) at 3 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

Lawn Art with Neighbors continues through Sunday (5/8) in Springfield. View works of art citizens had created in their front yards.