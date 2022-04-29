Weekend Outlook April 29-May 1, 2022

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale continues through Sunday (5/1) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. Hours Friday (4/29) are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Half Price Day, the sale is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hours for $1 and $5 Bag Day Sunday (5/1) are 1 to 5 p.m.

The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival continues through Sunday (5/1) in downtown Marshfield. Meet a variety of celebrities.

The Clever City Wide Garage Sale Days is Friday and Saturday (4/29-4/30) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Victory Mission will host a community tour Friday (4/29) at noon at 1715 N. Boonville. Learn about the Victory Mission’s vision for the community, the programs it offers and how you can get involved. Registration is requested.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (4/29) at 10 and 11.

A Missouri State University graduate with the Office of Geomatics at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis, will present “Treading Ice: Gravity Data Collection in the Northwest Passage” Friday afternoon (4/29) at 2:30 In Temple Hall, Lecture Hall 2.

The Moxie Cinema will show “The Automat” Friday night (4/29) at 5:30, Saturday (4/30) at 2:30 and Sunday (5/1) at 2:30.

The Moxie Cinema will show “The Northman” Friday night (4/29) at 7:30, Saturday (4/30) at 4:15 and 7 p.m. and Sunday (5/1) at 4:30.

The Moxie Cinema will show “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Friday (4/29) at 5 and 8 p.m., Saturday (4/29) at 2:15 and 5 and Sunday (4/30) at 2.

The Springfield Art Museum will host a free public viewing for “Art in Bloom” Saturday (4/30) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (5/1) from 1 to 5 p.m. at the art museum. The event features fine art and floral displays. A Preview Party will be held Friday night (4/29) from 6:30 to 9 with live music, small bites, wine and a floral fashion show. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. A dried floral arranging workshop will be held Saturday afternoon at 3, and the cost is $50. Kids are invited to a free Family Art Lab where they can create their own floral-inspired artwork Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5.

Visioncon 2022 will be at the Springfield Expo Center Friday through Sunday (4/29-5/1).

The Drury University baseball team will host St. Louis Friday (4/29) at 5 p.m., Saturday (4/30) at noon and 3 p.m. and Sunday (5/1) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

The Branson Regional Arts Council will host an artist reception at the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery on the 2nd level concourse Friday night (4/29) from 6 to 8. The event celebrates 14 area artists. Several of them will be at the event to discuss their work.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” Friday night (4/29) at 7, Saturday (4/30) at 2 and 4 p.m. and Sunday (5/1) at 2 at the Reynolds Auditorium at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $6 for kids 12 and younger.

Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents comedian, Margaret Cho, Friday night (4/29) at 7 and 9:30 and Saturday night (4/30) at 6:30 and 9.

The Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts presents Rodney Carrington and his Let Me In! Tour Friday night (4/29) at 7.

Springfield Ballet presents “Coppelia” Friday night (4/29) at 7:30, Saturday (4/30) at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday (5/1) at 2 p.m. at the Landers Theatre. A livestream option is available.

The Mystery Hour will host a Pop-Up Show in Seymour Friday night (4/29) at 7:30 at the Owen Theatre. Tickets are $10.

The Drury University Chamber Orchestra will give a concert Friday night (4/29) at 7:30 in Clara Thompson Hall.

The College of the Ozarks Concert Band will present a concert Friday night (4/29) at 7:30 in the Jones Auditorium.

Branson Parks and Recreation will host the Community Garage Sale Saturday (4/30) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex.

The Breaking the Silence of Sexual Abuse 5K 10K will be held Saturday morning (4/30) at 8:15 at Landreth Park in Joplin.

The Greene County Master Gardeners will host a plant sale Saturday morning (4/30) at 8 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden Pavilion, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation and the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks will host a native plant sale Saturday (4/30) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Enter Gate 10 on the north side of the fairgrounds.

The Monett Chamber of Commerce will host the Citywide Garage Sale Saturday (4/30) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wildcat Friends group, City of Joplin, MDC and Missouri Master Naturalists will host an Earth and Arbor Day event Saturday (4/30). May the Forest Be With You: “The Red Oak Strikes Back” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wildcat Park with a tree giveaway, live music, education booths and more.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Prescription drugs may be dropped off at various locations. To find a location near you, click here.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host Nature Bingo Saturday morning (4/30) at 10 to help you learn about Missouri wildlife.

The Springfield-Greene County Library and the Republic Parks & Rec Department invite families with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade to take a guided nature walk at Brookline Park in Republic Saturday morning (4/30) at 10. Registration is required.

Community Wide Play Day is Saturday (4/30) at 10 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield. The event will feature a bounce house, seed planting and other activities, games and more. Every child who attends will receive a free book.

The Downtown YMCA will host the Downtown Dog Walk Saturday morning (4/30) at 10 along the Jordan Creek Greenway. The event is free for Y members and $5 for nonmembers.

The Arc of the Ozarks will host the Autism Info Blast! Saturday (4/30) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Battlefield Mall. The resource fair is for families in the autism community.

The Christian County Library invites adults to the program, “Houseplant Propagation,” Saturday morning (4/30) at 11 at the Sparta branch.

The Moxie Cinema in Springfield will host special screenings of 2020 and 2021 SATO48 films at noon Saturday (4/30).

The Missouri State University softball team will host Bradley Saturday (4/30) at noon and 2:30 and Sunday (5/1) at noon at Killian Stadium.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial St. in Springfield, will host the GLO Rainbow Kids Youth Meetup for kids five to 11-years-old Saturday (4/30) from 2 to 4. The event will feature face painting, cupcakes, storytime and more. It’s a chance for LGBTQ+ kids to come together and have fun.

Uke 66 will give a concert Saturday afternoon (4/30) at 2 in the lobby of the Library Station.

The Ash Grove Chamber of Commerce will host Night of Nostalgia Saturday night (4/30) at 5:30 at The Tin Ceiling, 123 W. Main St. It’s a night of celebrating the city’s history while discussing its future. The cost is $10, which includes dinner. There will also be live and silent auctions. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host the Daddy Daughter Dance 2022 Saturday night (4/30) at 6 at the Northview Center Ballroom at Doling Park. Registration is required. The cost is $40 per couple and $15 for each additional girl.

The Moxie will show the Japanese anime film, “Metropolis,” Saturday night (4/30) at 8.

Wildcat Park in Joplin will host a May Day celebration Sunday (5/1) from noon to 3 with a may pole, old fashioned races, yard games and more.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Epitaphs and Engravings,” Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 1. Learn about the symbols and engravings on headstones at the Carver Family Cemetery.

Adults are invited to the program, “Our Neighbors Next Door: Alien Life in Europa,” Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 2 at the Library Station. Hear about the search for life, what has been learned from previous space missions and where we have the best chance of finding life in our solar system.

Gigs in the Gardens kicks off Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 2 with a concert by Mark Barger at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation for Friends of the Garden.

The History Museum on the Square will host a Jewish History Walking Tour Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 2. Explore Jewish history in downtown Springfield on a one-hour walk. Tickets are $10 for those who aren’t History Museum members.

4 The Love of K9s will host an adoption event Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 2 at 4 by 4 Brewing.

The Missouri State University Music Department will present the 2022 President’s Concert Sunday afternoon (5/1) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature a performance of “Carmina Burana” by the MSU Symphony Orchestra and Grand Chorus.

The Moxie Cinema and Springfield Compost Collective will host a free showing of the documentary, “To Which We Belong,” Sunday (5/1) at 5 p.m.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The GLO Center is hosting the “Words with Wings” poetry walk in April on Commercial Street. Poems and artwork are hung in C-Street business windows. www.facebook.com/events/485953613223130/485953706556454/?active_tab=about

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

Lawn Art with Neighbors continues through May 8 in Springfield. View works of art citizens had created in their front yards.

