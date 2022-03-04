Weekend Outlook March 4-6, 2022

The Library Station invites kids age six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (3/4) at 10.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to the Little Acorns program, “Crawdad Craze,” Friday morning (3/4) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Loring Bullard will present the seminar, “Ecological Effects of Artificial Light at Night,” Friday afternoon (3/4) at 2:30 in Temple Hall on the Missouri State University campus.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Indiana Friday afternoon (3/4) at 3 at Hammons Field. Admission is $3.

Drury University’s baseball team will host Missouri S&T Friday (3/4) at 2 and 5, Saturday (3/5) at noon and Sunday (3/6) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park.

Drury University’s softball team will host Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon (3/4) at 1 and Rogers State Friday at 3 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

Free Chess Fridays is held Fridays at 7 p.m. at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont in Springfield.

The Eureka Springs Rotary Club will host a fish fry Friday (3/4) from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Teigen Insurance, 185-A E. Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Proceeds will benefit the club’s programs, including Back Our Kids, Rotary Youth Leadership, Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Giveaway and more.

The opening of the exhibit, “With Every Fiber,” will be held Friday night (3/4) from 5 to 7 at the Creamery Arts Center, 411 N. Sherman Parkway. The show is dedicated to fiber arts, fashion, illustration of costume design, costume or wearable art.

The opening of the exhibit, “Show Your Colors: Artists Showcase,” will be held Friday night (3/4) from 5 to 8 at the Drury University Pool Arts Center, 940 N. Clay in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema presents “2022 Oscar Shorts: Animation” for anyone 13 and older Friday (3/4) at 5 p.m., Saturday (3/5) at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday (3/6) at 1 p.m. The series continues on March 8 and 10.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Worst Person in the World,” Friday (3/4) at 8 p.m. and “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” Friday (3/4) at 5:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema presents “2022 Oscar Shorts: Live Action” Friday (3/4) at 7:15 p.m., Saturday (3/5) at 2 and Sunday (3/6) at 3. The series continues March 7 and 9.

The MSU Theatre and Dance Department presents “Baltimore: A Play” Friday (3/4), Sunday (3/6) and Monday (3/7) in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

First Friday Art Walk will be held Friday night (3/4) from 6 to 9 at several downtown Springfield venues.

Celebrate Women’s History Month at MSU’s Jim D. Morris Center Friday night (3/4) from 5:30 to 8:30 as part of First Friday Art Walk. You’ll have the chance to walk through an informational gallery and learn more about influential women from all over the world. And MSU international students will talk about important women figures from their own countries. Learn more here.

MSU graduate, Katie Kimbrough, will present “Outstanding in her Field: Evelyn Dunbar’s Professional Record of the British Women’s Land Army During World War II” Friday night (3/4) at 7 at the Park Central Branch Library.

The Unlikely Allies Conference Lecture and Book Signing will be held Friday night (3/4) at 7 in the MSU Plaster Student Union Theatre. The Unlikely Allies Conference includes a conversation about campus racial allyship and a book signing with Dr. Karen L. Dace, author of Unlikely Allies in the Academy: Women of Color and White Women in Conversation.”

JQH Arena presents KoRn with guests, Chevelle and Code Orange, Friday night (3/4) at 6:30.

The Strafford Branch Library invites anyone adults and kids in fifth grade and older to Game Night from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (3/4). The library will supply snacks and board games.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Steel Magnolias Friday (3/4) through March 13.

Springfield Little Theatre will host the SpringVegas Sketch Shows Friday night (3/4) at 9 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield. Tickets are $15, and the show is open to anyone 21 and older.

The Springfield RV Mega Show will be held Friday through Sunday (3/4-3/6) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Camp Barnabas Campfire 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run and Camper Stroll will be held Saturday morning (3/5) in Springfield. Proceeds benefit Camp Barnabas.

Ozarks Public Television presents Seuss Science Day Saturday (3/5) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pat Jones YMCA. The event will feature Seuss-themed activities, story times and a visit from the Cat in the Hat.

Drury University will host the Unified ESports Festival Saturday and Sunday (3/5-3/6) at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Participants will compete for over $5000 in cash prizes.

Adults are invited to the program, “Seed Starting Kits,” Saturday morning (3/5) at 10 at the Library Station. Get a look at the Library’s Seed Starting Kits and get tips on having the best success using them. Kits will be available to take home.

A Guided Bison Saunter will be held Saturday morning (3/5) at 10 at Prairie State Park in Mindenmines. Registration is required.

Master gardener, Eric Olsen, will bring his baby goats to the Community Gardens at the Empire Market in Joplin Saturday (3/5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch Olsen bottle feed the goats and check out the community garden beds, which are available for public use. Learn more here.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday morning (3/5) at 10 at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

The Langston Hughes Cultural Society and the Post Art Library will present Marjol Rush-Collet, executive director and curator of the Langston Hughes Family Museum, at the Joplin Library Saturday morning (3/5) at 10:30. She’ll share artifacts from the museum’s collection. Learn more here.

“Racing to Read Storytime” will be held Saturday morning (3/5) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library for three to six-year-olds.

The Springfield Police Department will host “Freezin’ for a Reason” Saturday (3/5) at the Ski Shack Cable Park Lake. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Anyone is invited to take part.

Eden Animal Haven will host an adoption event Saturday (3/5) from noon to 4 at PetSmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield. Thirty cats will be available for adoption.

The Springfield Art Museum will present the All School Exhibition Saturday (3/5) through April 24th, featuring works by students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Indiana Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2 at Hammons Field.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Kansas Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2 at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

“Crosspatch: Cranky Musings on Gardening in Rocky Ground” will be held Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2 at the Library Center. Adults are invited to listen to Marideth Sisco, host of “These Ozarks Hills” on KSMU, share stories from her time studying and documenting the unique landscape of the Ozarks. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Wild Edibles,” Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2. Registration is required.

“Bilingual Storytime” will be held Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library for three to six-year-olds.

The Drury University softball team will host Northeastern State Saturday afternoon (3/5) at 2 and Central Oklahoma Saturday at 4 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “The Worst Person in the World,” Saturday (3/5) at 4 and 6:30 p.m. and “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” Saturday (3/5) at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Outdoor Initiatives will offer kayak tours of Sequiota Cave Saturday (3/5) from 4 to 6:30 for anyone 14 and older. The cost is $10. Pre-registration is required by calling (417) 833-8647.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Oral Roberts Saturday (3/5) at 5:30 p.m. at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host “Wonders of the Night Sky: Astronomy Program” Saturday night (3/5) at 6:30. Learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. Registration is required by calling (417) 325-4151.

Melonlight Productions present the play, “I Haunt You,” Saturday night (3/5) at 7 in the Melonlight Ballroom in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Springfield Symphony presents “Symphonic Dances” Saturday night (3/5) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Indiana Sunday afternoon (3/6) at 1 at Hammons Field.

The MSU Music Department will present a Guest Artist Event Sunday afternoon (3/6) at 3:30 in Ellis Recital Hall featuring clarinetist, Dr. Maggie Greenwood, and pianist, Dr. Natha’lia Kato.

The Drury University softball team will host Central Oklahoma Sunday morning (3/6) at 11 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “SCT Sings Richard Rodgers” Sunday (3/6) at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at The Old Glass Place, 521 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield.

Pianist Matthew Bengtson will present a concert Sunday afternoon (3/6) at 3, part of the Mid-Town Concert Series at Central Christian Church, 1475 N. Washington Ave. in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “The Worst Person in the World,” Sunday (3/6) at 4 and 6:30 p.m. and “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through March 13.

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, “Long Lost,” featuring porcelain sculptures by Linda Lopez, through March 20.

