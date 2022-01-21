Weekend Outlook January 21-23, 2022

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will present the virtual Coffee Talk, “Delaware Town: The Confluence of Ozarks History,” Friday (1/21) at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook. Learn how local waterways were vital to the early settlements in the Ozarks.

The Lake Springfield Park and Boathouse will host an Owl Prowl Friday night (1/21) at 5:30 and 7. The cost is $5 a person, and registration is required.

Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays each Friday night at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont.

The 8th Annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival continues through Sunday (1/23) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Blue Room Comedy Club presents Tim Meadows Friday and Saturday night (1/21-1/22) at 7 and 9:30.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host the University of Oklahoma Friday night (1/21) at 7 and Saturday night (1/22) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Missouri State University is hosting the annual Juried Student Exhibition through February 11 in the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center, 326 N. Boonville in Springfield.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to Garden Story Time Saturday morning (1/22) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the Little Acorns program, “Winter is for the Birds,” Saturday morning (1/22) at 10 and 11:15 for kids three to six-years-old. Registration is required.

The Joplin Empire Market and the Downtown Joplin Alliance will host the 3rd Annual Empire Market Chili Cookoff Saturday (1/22). Admission is $5.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Who was George Washington Carver?” Saturday and Sunday (1/22-1/23) at 1.

The Greater Springfield, MO Garage Sale and Marketplace will be held Saturday (1/22) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (1/23) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ E-Plex. Admission is $5 for one day and $6 for both days. Children 12 and under get in free.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host Illinois State Saturday afternoon (1/22) at 2 at JQH Arena.

The Drury women’s basketball team will host Southwest Baptist Saturday night (1/22) at 5:45 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The MSU Women’s Chorus and Reed Academy will present an MMEA Preview Concert Sunday night (1/23) at 5:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Conservatory of the Ozarks will host the Ozarks Royal Recital Sunday (1/23). The children’s recital will start at 2 and the teen and adult recital at 3.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present SCT Sings Richard Rodgers Sunday night (1/23) at 7:30.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host the 4th Sunday Open Mic Jam Sunday night (1/23) from 6 to 9 at Carrie’s, 1906 E. Meadowmere in Springfield.

The Discovery Center of Springfield is requiring all visitors to wear masks on Sundays so immunocompromised and anyone over 55 can have the safest experience possible during the pandemic. Science for All Day will continue through January 31.

Dinosaur Discovery is at the Discovery Center of Springfield through March 13.

The exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” is at Meyer Library through March 11. The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before the Stonewall Riots.

Post Art Library presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” at the Joplin Public Library through February 28. The Smithsonian-created poster exhibition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.

