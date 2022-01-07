Weekend Outlook January 7-9, 2022

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center Trails will be open and patrolled by volunteer naturalists Friday night (1/7) from 6 to 9 for anyone who wants to take a night hike. No registration is required for the evening stroll, but registration is required for owl programs taking place inside the nature center building. Learn more here.

The Park Central Branch Library will feature the opening of a new art exhibit, A Journey of Awakening by Dawna Middleton, Friday night (1/7) from 6:30 to 9.

The I-44 Winter Shootout kart-racing event continues Friday and Saturday (1/7-1/8) at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will offer a guided hike at Drury-Mincy Conservation Area in Kirbyville Saturday (1/8). The hike is approximately five miles and is moderate to difficult. Registration is required.

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Branson will host the Kids Christmas Bird Count Saturday (1/8) from 10 to 12:30. Kids will learn about bird watching and help count birds. Registration is required.

The Chesterfield Family Center in Springfield will host a Fitness Expo for anyone 14 and up Saturday morning (1/8) from 9 to noon.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library in Springfield will host the Fix-It Fair Saturday (1/8) from noon to 4. Volunteer experts will help your repair your fixable items.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, “Archaeological Investigations,” Saturday and Sunday (1/8-1/9) at 1. Learn about some museum items found at the park during archaeological digs.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host FilmStubs, a virtual program, Saturday afternoon (1/8) at 2 for adults. Films are available to watch for free ahead of time, and the program is a discussion of that film. This month’s film is “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale.” Registration is required.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday (1/8) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barker Shoppe, 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield will host a Habitat Homeownership Information Session Saturday morning (1/8) at 9 at 2410 S. Scenic. Registration is required at 417-829-4001, ext. 105.

Adults are invited to the program, “Marmaduke’s Southwest Missouri Raid and the Battle of Springfield,” Saturday afternoon (1/8) at 2 at the Library Center. The program will be presented by John Rutherford and Bill Piston, co-authors of “We Gave them Thunder.” The book will be available for purchase and signing from 1 to 2.

The Missouri State men’s basketball team will host Northern Iowa Saturday night (1/8) at 5 at JQH Arena.

The Drury women’s basketball team will host Lewis Saturday afternoon (1/8) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The Drury University men’s basketball team will host Lewis Saturday afternoon (1/8) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will hold the Bald Eagle Viewing Open House Saturday (1/8) from 3 to 5. Watch for bald eagles along Roaring River and participate in bald eagle-themed activities. Take binoculars and spotting scopes.

The program, “Greyhounds: The First Iowa Infantry and the Campaign and Battle of Wilson’s Creek,” will be held Sunday afternoon (1/9) at 2 for adults. Jeff Patrick, author of “Campaign for Wilson’s Creek: The Fight for Missouri Begins,” will present the program. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the program.

“Rival Communities, United in Song” will be held Sunday afternoon (1/9) at 2:30 at University Heights Baptist Church in Springfield. The concert will feature the JTSD Discovery Singers and Ozark Middle School 7th Grade Girls Choir 2 who are getting ready to perform at MMEA this month.