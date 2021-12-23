Weekend Outlook December 24-26, 2021

Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 8:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield through January 1 (closed on December 24 and 25). The event will also be open December 29-30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “The Lost Daughter,” “Red Rocket” and Nightmare Alley” Friday afternoon (12/24).

Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark is hosting the Winter Solstice Tour through December 28 at 10 a.m. During the shortest days of the year, the rays of sunshine stream far back into the cave and across the sun-shaped petroglyph.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

The Holiday Tree Trail is open at Mercy Park in Joplin through December 31. Trees are decorated with lights at the park, 2800 S. Picher Ave.

A Springfield Christmas, a production by the Springfield Chamber Chorus, area high school choirs, university choirs and the Springfield Street Choir, will be broadcast Saturday morning (12/25) at 8 on Ozarks CW.

Unity of Springfield, 2214 E. Seminole, will host a Christmas Dinner Potluck Saturday (12/25) AT 2. Reservations are requested at 417-887-2214.

Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will host a Community Christmas Dinner Saturday (12/25) at noon. RSVPs are requested by Thursday (12/23) at 417-326-4885.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “The Lost Daughter,” “Red Rocket” and “Nightmare Alley” Saturday (12/25).

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Struggle for Education,” Sunday afternoon (12/26) at 1. Learn about the struggles Carver faced in his pursuit of a formal education shortly after the Civil War.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host an Open Jam at Carrie’s Bar, 1906 E. Meadowmere in Springfield, Sunday night (12/26) at 6.