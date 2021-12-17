Weekend Outlook December 17-19, 2021

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host the program, “Let’s Get Cookin’: Translating Historic Recipes,” Friday (12/17) at noon online.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host a Holiday Open House Friday (12/17) from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include refreshments and holiday activities, including making crafts with recycled materials. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group Nature Store will be open.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host “A Very Grinchy Christmas” Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/17-12/19) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission applies.

Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 8:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield through January 1. The event will also be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, December 22-23 and 29-30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

During Gardens Aglow, from 5 to 8 Friday night (12/17), kids will be able to make an ornament to take home. The cost is $1. Learn more here.

Springfield Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” Friday through Monday (12/17-12/20) at the Landers Theatre.

Ozarks Lyric Opera presents Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo Friday night (12/17) at 7:30 at University Heights Baptist Church. Tickets are $30.

A Holiday Shopping Bazaar will be held Friday morning (12/17) at 10 at the Conway Community Center, offering a chance to shop local.

Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark is hosting the Winter Solstice Tour through December 28 at 10 a.m. During the shortest days of the year, the rays of sunshine stream far back into the cave and across the sun-shaped petroglyph.

4 By 4 Brewing will host a fundraiser for 4 the Love of K9s Friday (12/17) from 4 to 7. Tickets are $20 and include a scoop of cookie dough, a beer and a photo with Santa.

Christmas that Cares, Carols ‘n Carnivals will be held Friday night (12/17) at 5 at the Venue on Brick in Ozark. The fundraiser will include appetizers, beverages, desserts, a talent show, games and more. Tickets are $10, and guests are asked to take a new hygiene or essential item to donate. All proceeds benefit Isabel’s House Crisis Nursery.

Ylloh / Pixabay A gingerbread house

Winter Blast will be held Friday night (12/17) at 5 at Life360 at the Fairbanks. Kids in grades K-5 are invited for Christmas stories, gingerbread house making, pizza, gifts and more. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Christmas Coin Show Extravaganza is Friday through Sunday (12/17-12/19) at the Camden Hotel & Conference Center in Branson.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday nights at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Zach Williams and the I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour Friday and Saturday night (12/17-12/18) at 7.

The Missouri State University Swimming and Diving Team will host Drury Friday night (12/17) at 5 at Hammons Student Center.

Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents Michael Kosta Friday and Saturday night (12/17-12/18) at 7 and 9:15.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a guided hike at Hulston Mill Historical Park Saturday (12/18). Registration is required.

The Central Taney County Fire Protection District will host Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning (12/18) at 8 at 21060 U.S. Highway 160 in Kissee Mills. Donations will be accepted.

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will present the program, “Natural Holiday Crafts,” Saturday (12/18) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Stop by anytime.

The Missouri Conservation Department will present the online program, “Nature Art,” Saturday morning (12/18) at 10. Registration is required.

Friends of the Garden will host Garden Story Time Saturday morning (12/18) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. Preschoolers and their families will listen to a garden-themed story and make a craft.

Doling Family Center will hold a Fitness Expo Saturday morning (12/18) from 9 to noon. You can take part in or watch instructor-led demos.

165106 / Pixabay A Santa Claus figurine

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, 1720 W. Grand in Springfield, will host Saturday with Santa Saturday (12/18) from 11 to 3. You can have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy snacks and make a craft.

Santa Train Ride will be held Saturday (12/18) from 10:30 to 4 at the Monett South Park Soccer Fields. Tickets are required for the event, which will benefit the For the Kids Foster/Adoptive Parent Association.

The Wreaths for Fallen Heroes 2021 Ceremony and Wreath Laying will be held Saturday (12/18) from 11 to 1 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, and volunteers are needed.

Friends of the Garden will host Backpack Buddy Adventures Saturday morning (12/18) at 11. The program is for kids four to 12-years-old.

Garden Walk and Talk will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (12/18) at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. Take a guided garden tour and learn about gardening techniques and how to incorporate them in your yard.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, “George Washington Carver: A Man of Great Faith,” Saturday and Sunday (12/18-12/19) at 1 p.m.

The American Indian Center of Springfield at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield will host the Northwest Springfield Kids Holiday Party Saturday (12/18) from 2 to 6.

Roaring River State Park near Cassville will host a Bald Eagle Viewing Open House Saturday (12/18) from 3 to 5 p.m. Take part in eagle-themed activities, and take your binoculars and spotting scopes to get a closer look at bald eagles.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host Southern Saturday afternoon (12/18) at 2 at JQH Arena.

STEAM Train will be held Saturday afternoon (12/18) at 2 for grades one to five at the Library Station. Kids will build a kaleidoscope and learn about light and reflection. Supplies are limited, and registration is required.

You can skate for free at Jordan Valley Ice Park Saturday night (12/18) from 5:45 to 6:45 as part of the Festival of Lights. Skate rental is $3.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Central Arkansas Saturday night (12/18) at 7 at JQH Arena.

Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents “We Still Like You” Sunday night (12/19) at 7. It’s a show about celebrating and conquering shame at the same time and features comedians and storytellers from around the country.

Candy Cane Lane is open at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/17-12/19) from 5 to 8 p.m. The drive-through light display features more than 10,000 lights.

The 8th Annual Springfield Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day will be held Sunday (12/19) from 3 to 4:30 at Springfield Vineyard Church, 634 W. Wall.

The Mo Poetry Slam will be held Sunday night (12/19) at 7 at Nathan P. Murphy’s, 218 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

The Holiday Tree Trail is open at Mercy Park in Joplin through December 31. Trees are decorated with lights at the park, 2800 S. Picher Ave.

