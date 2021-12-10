Weekend Outlook December 10-12, 2021

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites three to six-year-olds to the Little Acorns program, “Cold Critters,” Friday morning (12/10) at 10 and 11:15. Learn how animals survive the ice and cold in winter. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Holiday Store for Kids will be open Friday (12/10) from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Library Center. The stores gives kids up to age 18 the chance to purchase gifts ranging from 25 cents to $10.

Teen Craft Night is Friday night (12/10) at 6 at the Library Station. The program will feature a slime bar. Mix in various ingredients to create custom slime. The program is for anyone in grades six through 12.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host “It’s a Wonderful Night” Friday night (12/10) at 6 at the Oasis Inn & Convention Center. The fundraiser will include a plated dinner, cash bar, music, dancing and a lip sync competition.

Marshfield will host the 1st Annual Community Christmas Event Friday night (12/10) from 5:30 to 8:30. It will feature a parade, hot chocolate and cookies and a tree lighting.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears basketball team will host Missouri Friday night (12/10) at 7 at JQH Arena. It’s a MOState Sock Giveaway night.

The Drury men’s basketball team will host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy-St. Louis Friday night (12/10) at 7 at the O’Reilly Family Event Cemter.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins” at the Springfield Art Museum auditorium through December 12.

Christmas on Commercial is Friday night (12/10) from 5 to 9 in downtown Lebanon. The event includes food vendors, free photos with Santa, caroling, face painting, a hay ride, a petting zoo and more.

Candy Cane Lane is open at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through December 19. The drive-through light display features more than 10,000 lights.

Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 8:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield through January 1. The event will also be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, December 22-23 and 29-30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library will host Holiday Storytime Saturday morning (12/11) at 10.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host the virtual program, “Winter Holiday Experience,” Saturday (12/11). Since the park is unable to host an in-person holiday open house, it will offer a series of stories about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, the yule log and the significance of New Year’s Day for enslaved African Americans.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Holiday Store for Kids will be open Saturday (12/11) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Library Center. The stores gives kids up to age 18 the chance to purchase gifts ranging from 25 cents to $10.

The Springfield Symphony will present the En Pointe Free Holiday Matinee Saturday afternoon (12/11) at 2 at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Seating is limited, and masks will be mandatory.

The School of Performing Arts in Lebanon presents “The Nutcracker Visits 4 Realms” Saturday afternoon (12/11) at 2 at the Cowan Civic Center.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon at 3 (12/11) at JQH Arena.

The 2021 Springfield Christmas Parade, The Joy of Christmas, will be held Saturday afternoon (12/11) at 2 in downtown Springfield. Christmas Market on the Square will be open from noon to 4 on Park Central Square, and the Central High School Choir will perform at 1. Learn more here.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host A Very Grinchy Christmas Saturday (12/11) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission applies.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host Santa Dive Saturday night (12/11) at 6 at Chesterfield Family Center for kids two to 10-years-old. They’ll have the chance to swim with Santa and have their picture taken underwater or above water and take home a craft kit to create a holiday ornament. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s Conservation Teens will take a trip to the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson Saturday (12/11). The program is for anyone 12 to 17-years-old, and registration is required.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson invites the public to stop by and make nature-related ornaments Saturday morning (12/11) from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host Ozark Christmas Traditions Saturday (12/11) from 1 to 6. Tours begin every 20 minutes, and participants will learn how the Boone family and residents of the Missouri Ozarks celebrated the holiday season. There will be hands-on holiday décor stations, holiday photo stations and costumed interpreters sharing stories of Christmas past. A reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” will take place on the porch of the Boone home at 3.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host the fundraiser, Jingle the Blues Away, Saturday (12/11) from t to 8 p.m. at Galloway Station in Springfield. Proceeds benefit Great Circle and Rare Breed Youth Outreach Center.

The Springfield Symphony will present “En Pointe” Saturday night (12/11) at 7 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Connect2Culture in Joplin presents the Dallas String Quartet with Electric Christmas Saturday night (12/11) at Ozark Christian College Chapel in Joplin.

The Drury University Wind Symphony will give a concert Sunday afternoon (12/12) at 4 at Clara Thompson Hall.

The film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be shown at the Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield Sunday afternoon (12/12) at 3.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Holiday Store for Kids will be open Sunday (12/12) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Library Center. The stores gives kids up to age 18 the chance to purchase gifts ranging from 25 cents to $10.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

The Holiday Tree Trail is open at Mercy Park in Joplin through December 31. Trees are decorated with lights at the park, 2800 S. Picher Ave.

