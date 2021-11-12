Weekend Outlook, November 12-14, 2021

KSMU presents Jalopy on Studio Live Friday (11/12) at noon. The band will perform live from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tie & Timber Beer Co. during Studio Live Social Hour.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host an Art Show & Reception Friday (11/12) at noon at the X Center. View artwork and learn about a partnership to display art created by those in the CC Links art program.

The Reeds Spring Early Education Center will host a Pop-Up Preschool Friday morning (11/12) at 9:30 at the Kimberling Area Library. The event will include games, music and stories.

Missouri State University Men’s Soccer will host the MVC Tournament this weekend at Allison Stadium South. Games start at 3 p.m. Friday (11/12), and the championship game will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday (11/14).

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the online program, “Little Acorns: Virtual Turkey Time!” Friday morning (11/12) at 10:30. The program is for kids three to six-years-old. Registration is required.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Together Wherever We Go,” featuring Broadway’s Tari Kelly, Friday night (11/12) at 6:30 at The Old Glass Place in downtown Springfield.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents the play, “She Kills Monsters,” through November 22 in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

The OKC Ozark Mountain Classic Dog Show is at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds through Sunday (11/14).

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host Southern Illinois Friday night (11/12) at 6 at Hammons Student Center. Military and first responders get in free.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday nights at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

The world premiere of the locally-produced documentary, Voices from Vietnam, will begin Friday night (11/12) at 5 in Lincoln Hall, Room 211, on the OTC Springfield campus. The film documents Vietnam veteran, Larry Rottman’s, 30-year journey to make sense of the war. The showing will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host Colorado State Friday night (11/12) at 7 and Saturday (11/13) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Marshfield Community Center will host Community Dance Night Friday night (11/12) at 7:30.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will host the Veterans Luminary Tour Saturday night (11/13) from 5 to 9. Living historians will recreate scenes from the time of the battle at several stops along the Tour Road. Luminaries, representing casualties of the battle, will be placed along the Tour Road.

The Joplin Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday morning (11/13) at 10 on Main St. between 15th and 2nd Streets.

The American Indian Center will present the Honoring our Veterans Powwow Saturday (11/13) from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield. There will be Indian tacos and authentic Native American items for sale.

Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson will host Meeting with the Mayor Saturday morning (11/13) from 9 to 10:30 at the Ozark Community Center. Get updates on the city and ask questions.

The Missouri State University Football Bears will host Northern Iowa Saturday (11/13) at 2 at Plaster Stadium. Bearfest Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the MSU campus.

The Ozark Senior Center will hold its monthly breakfast fundraiser Saturday morning (11/13) from 7 to 9. The cost is $4.50 for an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Kids 12 and younger can eat for $2.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host “Discover Nature: Trail Trivia” Saturday (11/13) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the outdoor pavilion to pick up a question sheet, hike on the trail while answering questions and then return to the table for a prize.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will hold a Veteran’s Day Ceremony Saturday morning (11/13) from 9 to 11 at the X Center, 701 N. Taylor Way in Nixa.

Ebenezer will hold a Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning (11/13) at 11 starting at 1624 W. Farm Rd. 56. All vehicles are welcome to join the parade. Line-up will start at 10:45.

The Show Me Snakes Reptile Show will be at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday (11/13) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn about the app, iNaturalist, at a program Saturday morning (11/13) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host “Living History Saturdays: Historical Chocolate Making Demonstration” Saturday (11/13) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about the history of chocolate making and see each step of the process, from cacao pod to flavored chocolate.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host “Houseplants How-To” Saturday afternoon (11/13) at 1 for adults at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. The topic of this session is “Plant Hanger Macrame.” Take an old t-shirt and a favorite small planter to create a plant hanger.

Rescue One will hold an adoption event Saturday (11/13) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petco, 3840 W. Washita in Springfield.

The Springfield-Greene County Library’s Death & Dying: Conversations on End of Life Matters Series continues this weekend. “Changes and Challenges in Funeral Folkways During Plagues and Pandemics” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (11/13), and “Forensic Files: Real Life in the Medical Examiner’s Office,” will start at 4 p.m. Both programs are for adults, and registration is needed for the virtual option only. On Sunday, the library will host “Death Café of the Ozarks.” Join in casual conversations about death-related topics in a safe, judgment-free environment.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Springfield will host their Fall Bazaar Saturday (11/13) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (11/14) from 9 a.m. to noon. The Knights of Columbus will offer lunch on Saturday and breakfast Sunday morning.

The Fall Lebanon Community Garage Sale and Marketplace will be held Saturday (11/13) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

Eden Animal Haven will host an adoption event Saturday (11/13) from noon to 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Springfield. Adoption discounts will be given as part of National Adoption Week.

The Harvest Holiday House & Craft Fair will be held Saturday (11/13) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harvest Assembly in Fair Play.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present “Encouraging the Next Generation” Saturday and Sunday (11/13-11/14) at 1. Learn about Carver’s influence on Tuskegee Institute students and his speaking tours, which encouraged racial understanding and cooperation.

The History Museum on the Square will present a sensory friendly morning Saturday morning (11/13) from 10 to noon. Regular admission applies.

The In Time of Need Foundation will host a cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon (11/13) at 1 at The Old Glass Place in downtown Springfield.

Clever Christian Church, 201 W. Carpenter in Clever, will host their Fall Bazaar Saturday (11/13) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Alabama State Saturday night (11/13) at 7 at JQH Arena.

Springfield Little Theatre’s Education Series presents “Blanket Kid” Saturday (11/13) at 2 and 4 and Sunday (11/14) at 2 at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts.

The tree that’s being driven cross country to be the White House Christmas tree will make a stop in Springfield Saturday night (11/13) from 6 to 8 at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

St. James Episcopal Church, 2645 E. Southern Hills, will present the Kirkin’ of the Tartans Saturday night (11/13) at 6:30.

The Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts presents Chicago Live in Concert Saturday night (11/13) at 6.

The Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield presents Ms. Pat Saturday night (11/13) at 7.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The Missouri State University women’s basketball team will host North Texas Sunday (11/14) at 1 at JQH Arena.

First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E. Cherry, will host a veterans luncheon at noon Sunday (11/14) at the church. All veterans and their families are invited. RSVP’s are requested.

Schweitzer United Methodist Church, 2747 E. Sunshine in Springfield, will host the “Surviving the Holidays: Grief Seminar” Sunday afternoon (11/14) at 2:30.

The Concert 4A Cause will be held Sunday afternoon (11/14) at 2 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa and online. Donations will be collected for Least of These, a food pantry serving Christian County.

