Weekend Outlook October 29-31, 2021

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites adults to see the movie, “Scream,” rated R, at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell, Friday night (10/29) at 8.

Halloween Hustle will start at 5 p.m. Friday (10/29) at Atchley Park in Lebanon. It will include a 5K or one mile walk. There will also be trick or treating, hot chocolate, BBQ, a costume contest, live music and more.

MSU’s LGBTQ+ Student Services and the Office of Multicultural Programs invites the public to join them at Night of Green Carnations Friday night (10/29) at 6:30 in the Plaster Student Union.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Josh Turner with Dallas Jones Friday night (10/29) at 8.

The Sounds on the Square Concert Series on Park Central Square in Springfield will feature the Arthur Duncan Jazz Trio and Lyle Strickland Friday night (10/29) and The Shandies and Justin Larkin Saturday night (10/30). Concerts start at 7.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Feathers & Teeth” through Sunday (10/31) at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Drive. It’s described as an “imaginative, bone-chilling and wildly funny play.”

The Springfield Symphony will present a free Halloween concert Friday night (10/29) at 6 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Costumes are welcome, and tickets will be required since seating is limited.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Carrie the Musical,” based on the Steven King thriller, Friday and Saturday (10/29-10/30) at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

See The Addams Family Friday night (10/29) at 5 at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. The event will also include indoor trick or treating.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Bradley Friday night (10/29) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

Branson Parks and Recreation will host Halloween BOOnanza Friday night (10/29) from 5:30 to 8 at the Branson RecPlex Ballfields with a trick-or-treat trail, games, a food truck, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt.

Harvest Fest at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield continues through Saturday (10/30) with a corn maze and a pumpkin patch.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

The MSU Occupational Therapy Program will host Sensory-Safe Trunk or Treat Friday night (10/29) from 6:30 to 8:30 in MSU Parking Lot 44 on E. Elm in Springfield.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Shrek the Musical Jr.” through Sunday (10/31) at the Landers Theatre.

The Missouri Women’s Hockey Showcase will be at Jordan Valley Ice Park Friday through Sunday (10/29-10/31).

City Hall Haunt will be held Friday night (10/29) from 6 to 8 at Battlefield City Park.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday night (10/29) at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

TikTok star, Jax, will present a concert Friday night (10/29) at 7 at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Harmony House will host the Halloween Hustle 5 and 10K Saturday morning (10/30) at 9 at City Utilities. Registration is required.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield will host Trick or Treat Trail Saturday (10/30) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trick or treat from your vehicle through a trail of Halloween decorations with multiple candy stops and an eye-spy game.

Marvelous Discovery Halloween will be held Saturday (10/30) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield. The event will include trick or treating, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and Ghostbusters of the Ozarks and a chance to learn the science behind superheroes. It’s free with admission to the Discovery Center.

Shoal Creek Conservation Center in Joplin will host Nature Escape Room Saturday (10/30) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Groups will go inside rooms filled with puzzles and games and will have 30 minutes to solve clues to learn about Missouri creatures and their unique characteristics. Registration is required, and groups are limited to six. mdc-event-

Rescue One will host a Mega Adoption Event Saturday (10/30) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield with special adoption fees: $50 for dogs and $25 for cats.

Trunk or Treat at the Y will be held Saturday (10/30) from 3 to 5 at the Pat Jones YMCA in Springfield.

Champion Athletes of the Ozarks will host Monster Bowling for Champions Saturday (10/30) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Enterprise Park Lanes in Springfield.

A launch event for Equip Coffee, formerly Victory Coffee, will be held Saturday (10/30) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Mission, 200 W. Commercial.

Harry Potter Yoga for kids in grade six through adult will be held Saturday morning (10/30) at 10:15 at the Ward Downtown YMCA. It’s presented the Springfield-Greene County Library, and registration is required.

The Missouri State University Football Bears will host North Dakota Saturday afternoon (10/30) at 2 at Plaster Stadium. Bearfest Village opens at 11 a.m. on the MSU campus.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Illinois State Saturday night (10/30) at 6:30. Free admission with a ticket stub from the MSU football game Saturday. And there will be a Halloween Costume Contest at the volleyball game.

Kids are invited to trick or treat at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library anytime Saturday (10/30) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Trunk or Treat Job Fair will be held Saturday (10/30) from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield. Adults will have the chance to meet with employers and find out about local resources while kids enjoy a play area with games, face painting and prizes.

The 4th Annual Creepin’ at the Crossroads will be held Saturday (10/30) from 4 to 10 p.m. in downtown Nixa. There will be a maze, candy and live music and a beer garden for adults.

The Trunk or Treat Swap Meet will be held Saturday (10/30) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1204 S. Main in Joplin. It’s a free to vend and free to attend event. Vendors/sellers are required to take candy or other kid-friendly handouts for trunk or treaters.

Trunk-or-Treat will be held Saturday night (10/30) from 5 to 7 at the Frisco Trail Head in Willard. The event will feature treats, bounce houses and more.

The last C-Street Market of 2021 is Saturday (10/30) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Laclede County Shrine Club will host LCSC Trunk or Treat Saturday night (10/30) at 5. There will also be hotdogs, cotton candy and refreshments.

The program, “Epitaphs and Engravings,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/30-10/31) at 1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about symbols and engravings found on headstones at the Carver Family Cemetery.

Photographer Robin Bailey will give an artist talk Saturday (10/30) at 11 a.m. at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin. He’ll discuss his exhibit, “Our Town…Fading Glimpses of the Midwest” and his photography in general.

The Joplin Humane Society will host Howl-N-Scream Saturday afternoon (10/30) from 2 to 4 at its offices, 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin. There will be a trunk or treat around a walking trail and a costume contest with prizes. The costume contest starts at 3.

The Christian County Library will present Outdoor Spooky Storytime at the Sparta Branch Saturday morning (10/30) at 10.

Fall Festival will be held Saturday (10/30) at Rogersville City Park with inflatables, food, games, a costume contest and more.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series at Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park continues Sunday afternoon (10/31) at 2 with Hamburger Cows. Admission is a suggested $10 donation for Friends of the Garden.

An Open House at Gray Campbell Farmstead will be held Sunday (10/31) from 1:30 to 4:30. That’s at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take a look inside historic buildings and learn what life was like in the Ozarks in the 1860s.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Bradley Sunday (10/31) at 5 p.m. at Allison Stadium South.

Princesses of the 417 presents the 2nd Annual Royal Pumpkin Extravaganza! Sunday (10/31) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Creamery Arts Center.

Conservatory of the Ozarks will present a Halloween Recital Sunday afternoon (10/31) at 3 at Drury University’s Clara Thompson Hall.