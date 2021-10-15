Weekend Outlook October 15-17, 2021

Harvest Fest at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield continues through October 30. A corn maze is open on weekends, and a pumpkin patch is open daily.

Storytime at Doling Park will start at 10 a.m. Friday (10/15) at the large pavilion in Doling Park behind the Family Center. The program is for kids six and younger.

The Missouri State University Beach Volleyball Intrasquad Scrimmage will be held Friday (10/15) from 4 to 7 at the Allison Sand Volleyball Courts, 661 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Australian guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel, with special guest, Joe Robinson, Friday night (10/15) at 8.

Missouri State University is celebrating Homecoming 2021 Friday and Saturday (10/15-10/16) with a variety of events. The Homecoming Parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and will go along John Q. Hammons Parkway. The MSU football team will host Indiana State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Plaster Stadium with Bearfest Village starting at 11 a.m.

A South Avenue Placemaking Demonstration will be held Friday (10/15) through October 24 in downtown Springfield. A kick-off event will be held Friday night from 6 to 8. Be among the first to see a placemaking demonstration on South St. between McDaniel and Walnut, which will feature wider sidewalks, outdoor café seating, art installations and more. The demonstration will run through October 24.

The Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W. College in Springfield, presents comedian, Sam Morril, Friday and Saturday night (10/15-10/16) at 7:30.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The exhibit, “Standing Together,” by photographer, Randy Bacon, will be at Drury’s Pool Art Center Gallery through October 29. It features life-sized, full length photographs of domestic violence survivors.

The Cassville Community Foundation will host The Roaring River Trail Run 10K Saturday (10/16) starting at 7:30 a.m. at the CCC Lodge. Registration is required.

A Donuts & Death Q&A with horror writer, Grady Hendrix, will be held Saturday morning (10/16) at 10 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library for adults. Registration is required.

Anyone in grade six to adults is invited to Harry Potter Yoga Saturday morning (10/16) at 10:15 at the Downtown YMCA. Registration is required.

Backpack Buddy Adventures for ages four to 12 will be held Saturday (10/16) from 11 a.m. to noon at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

The program, “Pictures from Brice: History of an Ozark Town,” will be held Saturday afternoon (10/16) at 1 at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon.

Rescue One’s 7th Annual The Fast & The Furriest will be held Saturday morning (10/16) at 10 starting at Tie & Timber Beer Col., 1451 E. Cherry. It’s a 5K fun run and walk.

Adults are invited to the program, “Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning,” Saturday afternoon (10/16) at 1 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Billings. Meet at the cemetery, 2571 Rose Hill Rd.

The Christian County Library’s Overdue Concert Series will feature Dallas Jones and Jimmy Rae Saturday night (10/16) at 6 at the Ozark Library. Take blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks.

Retro Swap will be held Saturday (10/16) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1204 S. Main St. in Joplin. It’s a free to attend and free to vend event.

The Lebanon Zumba Color FunRaiser will be held Saturday (10/16) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lebanon Family YMCA.

The Mum & Bairn (mother & child) Nerf Triathlon will be held Saturday afternoon (10/16) at 2 at Communion Chapel in Lebanon. Proceeds will go to the church’s Share Your Christmas Fund.

Dine & Disco will be held Saturday night (10/16) at 5:30 at Boswell Auditorium in Lebanon. Proceeds will go to Lebanon’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter.

The Carthage Maple Leaf Car Show and Swap Meet is Saturday (10/16) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kellogg Lake in Carthage. http://mapleleafcarshow.com/index.html

A Trombone Faculty and Guest Artist Recital, featuring Dr. Jason Hausback and Dr. Bill Haugeberg, will be held Sunday afternoon (10/17) at 1:30 in Ellis Hall at Missouri State University.

Missouri State University’s men’s soccer team will host SIUE Sunday afternoon (10/17) at 2 at Allison South Stadium.

The Missouri State University Chorale will present a concert Sunday (10/17) at 5:30 p.m. in Ellis Hall.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series continues Sunday afternoon (10/17) at 2 at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. This weekend’s concert will feature Kristi Meredith. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation to Friends of the Garden.

The Doling Family Center in Springfield will host Pumpkin Plunge Sunday (10/17). Kids two to 14 can swim in a pool filled with pumpkins to pick out the perfect one. They’ll be given a decorating kit to take home. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited.

An Open House at the Gray/Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will be held Sunday (10/17) from 1:30 to 4:30. Visit with volunteer docents, look inside historic buildings and learn what life was like in the Ozarks in the 1860s.

The Essentials: International Horror Series at the Moxie will feature the 1981 film, Possession,” Sunday and Monday night (10/17-10/18) at 7.

The program, “Archaeological Investigations,” will be held Sunday afternoon (10/17) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument. Learn about artifacts that have been uncovered at the park.

