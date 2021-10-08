Weekend Outlook October 8-10, 2021

Harvest Fest continues through October 24 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield. A pumpkin patch is open Tuesday through Sunday, and a corn maze is open on weekends.

Apple Butter Makin’ Days is Friday through Sunday (10/8-10/10) in Mt. Vernon. The event features apple butter making on the Lawrence County Courthouse lawn, more than 450 craft booths, food, live music and more.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites kids six and younger to Storytime at Doling Park Friday morning (10/8) at 10. Meet in the large pavilion behind the Family Center.

The 7th Annual Red Shoe Gala to benefit Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks will be held Friday night (10/8), but this year it’s a virtual event.

The Gillioz Theatre presents the Michael W. Smith Worship Forever Tour Friday night (10/8) at 7:30.

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will host Taste of Tlaquepaque: Colorful Mexico Friday night (10/8) at 7 at the Diamond Room. Tickets are $55 and include music by Mexican musicians, a Mexican folk artisan speaking about his work, a silent auction, hors d’uoerves and cocktails.

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host UNI Friday night (10/8) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host Grand Canyon University Friday night (10/8) at 7 and Saturday (10/9) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park. missouristatehockey.com

The Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage continues throughout October. Events this weekend include the Maple Leaf Quilt Show, a bicycle tour, a baby and toddler pageant, “Music under the Maples,” a chili cook-off, a dog show and adoption event and more.

The Joplin Trails Coalition will host the Maple Leaf Bicycle Tour, an annual fundraiser ride, Saturday (10/9) beginning at Kellogg Lake in Carthage.

The 2021 Joplin Writers’ Faire will be held from 10 to noon Saturday (10/9) at the Joplin Library. Meet and greet local and regional writers.

The exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” is at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield through October 17.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

The exhibit, “Standing Together,” by photographer, Randy Bacon, is at Drury’s Pool Art Center Gallery through October 29. It features life-sized, full length photographs of domestic violence survivors.

The exhibit, “Queer Space,” by Luke Blevins is at the Joplin Public Library October 10 through December 31.

The Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild will host Art in the Park Saturday and Sunday (10/9-10/10) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sequiota Park in Springfield. Around two dozen fine artists will display and sell their art.

The Pineville Fall Festival is Saturday (10/9) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OTC will host the Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday in Parking Lot K at the corner of Central and National on the Springfield campus. Food will be available for purchase.

The Rockin’ Roll Bike and Music Festival is Saturday (10/9) from 1 to 10 p.m. starting and ending at 1900 W. Sunset in Springfield. Bicyclists may choose from several distances: 10 miles, 20 miles and 40+ miles as well as 62-mile gravel and 62-mile road rides. Rides include rest stops with live local bands, snacks and refreshments. The rides end with a dinner and a concert. Proceeds benefit Music Therapy of the Ozarks and the children’s charities of the Price Cutter Charity Championships.

The Christian County Library’s Overdue Concert Series will feature the One More Dollar Band Saturday night (10/9) at 6 outside the Nixa Library. Take lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks.

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host Drake Saturday (10/9) at 5 p.m. at Hammons Student Center. calendar.missouristate.edu/event/114367/216890

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Loyola Chicago Saturday night (10/9) at 6 at Allison South Stadium.

A writer’s workshop with author, Cullen Bunn, will be held Saturday (10/9) at 1 for kids in grade four through eight. Registration is required.

A Meet the Author with Cullen Bunn will be held at 2:30 Saturday (10/9) at the Library Center. The event celebrates the release of “The Ghoul Next Door.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required.

Reptile Day at the Fairbanks is Saturday (10/9) at The Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield. Get an up close look at reptiles and amphibians and learn all about them.

“Let’s Explore Taxidermy with Stuffed Animals” will be held Saturday (10/9) at 4 p.m. at the Library Station. The program for adults celebrates the October 21 visit by humorist, David Sedaris. Make a taxidermy-inspired craft and listen to one of Sedaris’s essays. Registration is required.

The Gillioz Theatre presents The Frontmen of Country, featuring Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Saturday night (10/9) at 8.

The Springfield Symphony presents “Fancy Footwork,” featuring pianist, Simon Karakulidi, Saturday night (10/9) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

A Tribute to John Prine, featuring several local musicians, will be held Saturday night (10/9) from 6 to 9 at Mother’s Brewing Company.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series continues Sunday (10/10) at 2 p.m. at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park with the band, Magnolia Wind. A suggested $10 donation will benefit Friends of the Garden. Take blankets or lawn chairs.

An open house will be held Sunday (10/10) from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Gray-Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Look inside historic buildings and learn about life in the Ozarks in the 1860s.

The Essentials: International Horror Series at the Moxie will feature the 1997 film, “Cure,” Sunday and Monday (10/10-10/11).

