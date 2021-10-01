Weekend Outlook October 1-3, 2021

An Orchid Show and Sale, hosted by the Springfield Orchid Society, will be held Friday night (10/1) from 5 to 8 and Saturday (10/2) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

The Ozark Craft Fair will be held Friday and Saturday (10/1-10/2) and Sunday (10/3) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Finley River Park in Ozark. The event will include food vendors and more than 300 arts and crafts booths.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Storytime at Doling Park Friday morning (10/1) at 10 for kids six and younger. Meet in the large pavilion behind the Family Center.

Springfield Little Theatre will host Haunted Ghost Tours Friday and Saturday night (10/1-10/2). Tickets are $30 or $45 with an SLT tumbler with wine.

Ozark Fall Farmfest is Friday, Saturday and Sunday (10/1-10/3) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Missouri State University swimming and diving team will host Southern Illinois Friday (10/1) at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents “Ordinary Days” through Monday (10/4) in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (10/1) from 5 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

Sounds on the Square 2021 will feature the Hamm/Duo, featuring Christin Bohrisch, Friday night (10/1) at 7 and the Missouri State University Jazz Symposium Saturday night (10/2) at 7 on Park Central Square.

The Friends Fall Book Sale to benefit the Lebanon-Laclede County Library will be held Friday and Saturday (10/1-10/2) at the library in Lebanon. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks will be held Friday and Saturday (10/1-10/2) at the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association World Headquarters Museum in Ava. The event will include music, dancing, food, artisans, heritage skills demonstrations and more.

The 16th Annual Four State Open disc golf tournament will be held Friday through Sunday (10/1-10/3) at McClelland Park in Joplin.

Friday 5K is held Fridays at 6 p.m. through October 29 beginning at the Steel Creek Boat Launch at the Buffalo National River. Walk and talk with a park ranger. Leashed pets are welcome.

The exhibit, “Standing Together,” by photographer, Randy Bacon, will be at Drury’s Pool Art Center Gallery Friday (10/1) through October 29. It features life-sized, full length photographs of domestic violence survivors. An opening reception will be held Friday night (10/1) from 5 to 8.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library and Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host a Fix-It Fair Saturday (10/2) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer experts will help you repair fixable items. Find out what’s allowed to bring and what isn’t by calling 417-862-0135.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will host a fourth birthday party for its two-headed snake, Tiger and Lily, Saturday (10/2) from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will include crafts and party favors for kids, opportunities to take photos and the chance to learn about and touch live snakes. Most of the festivities will be outdoors.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation will host a native plant sale Saturday (10/2) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watershed Center of the Ozarks, 2400 E. Valley Water Mill Rd. A variety of native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, trees, vines, sedges and native seed will be available.

The Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will close for the season Saturday (10/2). Hours that day are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here.

An Open House at the Gray/Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will be held Sunday (10/3) from 1:30 to 4:30.

The 3rd Annual Wizard Run and Artisan Market will be held Saturday (10/2) in downtown Joplin. Distances include a 5K and a one-mile fun run. The market will include food and craft vendors selling wizard-inspired items.

The Forrest Gump 5K and Half Marathon will be held Saturday (10/2) at Branson Landing.

The City of Neosho’s Fall Festival will be held Saturday (10/2) in downtown Neosho.

Harvest Fest at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park continues through October 24. The event features a pumpkin patch and corn maze.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday (10/2) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petsway, 2838 S. Glenstone in Springfield.

The Rountree Lantern Walk will be held Saturday night (10/2) at 7 in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood. Take a lantern, glow stick or flash light and learn about safe walking.

Author, Laura Valenti, will lead a walk at Bennett Spring State Park Saturday (10/2) at 1 p.m. She’ll discuss the history of Bennett Spring from the time of Native Americans and the development of the town of Brice. Learn more here.

The 30th Annual Pumpkin Daze Festival will be held Saturday (10/2) at JR Martin Park in Republic featuring live music by Isaac Kenneth, the Mark Chapman Band and Geezer, arts and crafts, food and more. The event is also a celebration of Republic’s 150th anniversary.

The Little Acorns program, “Wild Weasels,” will be held Saturday morning (10/2) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for kids three to six-years-old. Registration is required.

Me Too Springfield will host a Women’s March on Park Central Square Saturday (10/2) at 4.

The Bread of Life Christian Church, 2852 E. County Line Rd. in Rogersville, will host the Slavic Harvest Festival Saturday (10/2) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Slavic traditions, customs and cuisine.

Jeremy Camp will bring his When You Speak Tour 2021, with special guest, Jonathan Traylor, to Evangel University Saturday night (10/2) at 7.

The Missouri State University Choral Gala to raise money for supporting students in the MSU Choral Studies program will be held Saturday (10/2) at 5:30 p.m. at the Hotel Vandivort. Tickets are $150 and include drinks and dining, a silent and live auction and a performance by the MSU Chorale.

The program, “Expressions of the Soul,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/2-10/3) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. A park ranger will talk about how Carver’s paintings were expressions of his soul.

Missouri State University will host the Manhattan Short Film Festival Saturday night (10/2) at 7 in the Plaster Student Union Theatre. View and vote on films that are finalists in the festival.

North Heights Porch Fest will be held Saturday (10/2) from noon to 8 p.m. in the historic North Heights Neighborhood in Joplin. It will include dancing, food trucks and artists and vendors.

The Baxter Springs Annual Civil War Encampment will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/2-10/3) at the Baxter Springs, Kansas Heritage Center and Museum.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series kicks off for the season with Brandon Moore Sunday (10/3) at 2 at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take blankets or lawn chairs. A $10 donation is suggested for the Friends of the Garden. In case of rain, the concert will move inside the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

October 3-6, Roaring River State Park will host Charlie 22 Outdoors for Operation Roaring River. Charlie 22 Outdoors helps disabled veterans take part in outdoor activities. Activities will include fly fishing, bluegrass music, arts and crafts, nature hikes and more.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Valparaiso Sunday afternoon (10/3) at 1 at Allison Stadium South.

The Missouri State University Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony will present a concert featuring guest composer-in-residence, James Stephenson, Sunday afternoon (10/3) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Missouri International Day Sky Association Conference 2021 will be held Sunday and Monday (10/3-10/4) at Missouri State University. Registration is required.

