Weekend Outlook September 24-26, 2021

The 8th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser to raise awareness of childhood hunger and raise funds to fight it is Friday (9/24) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Panera Bread on S. Campbell in Springfield. Handcrafted bowls will be available for a donation, and the first 250 donors will receive a coupon for free soup and bread. Handcrafted bowls are also available Friday in a silent auction at hungeractionmonth.info.

The Fair Grove Heritage Reunion is Friday through Sunday (9/24-9/26) in downtown Fair Grove. The event features a variety of events, food, arts and crafts, live music and more.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Pam Tillis and Lorrie Moran in the Grits and Glamour Tour Friday night (9/24) at 8.

The Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts present Theresa Caputo, Long Island Medium, Friday night (9/24) at 7:30.

The final two bluegrass concerts of the season at Roaring River State Park will be held this weekend. The Bakers and Friend Band will perform Friday night (9/24) at 7, and The Flyin Buzzards Band will give a concert Saturday night (9/25) at 7 at the River Shelter.

Noteworthy Music presents the Queen City Bluegrass Series starting Friday (9/24) at 7 p.m. at SBC’s The Cellar, with Cedar Hill and special guest, The Finley River Boys.

A Class Act Productions presents “Grave Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday (9/24-9/26) at Nathan P. Murphy’s.

The 24th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival Friday and Saturday (9/24-9/25) at Center Creek Park. The event will feature bluegrass music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, a car and bike show and more.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Aquatics: River Creatures,” Friday afternoon (9/24) at 2. Registration is required.

Free-Photos A woman hiking

Learn hiking basics during a virtual program presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation Friday night (9/24) at 6. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host Loyola Friday night (9/24) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

Junkapalooza will be held Friday and Saturday (9/24-9/25) at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Aurora. Admission is $5 at the gate.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will present “Ordinary Days: A Musical” through October 4 in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

Curious Scientist Days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday (9/24-9/26) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield. The event will feature science activity stations, Curious George storytimes and a chance to have photos taken with Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat.

The My Missouri 2021 Photo Project Exhibit is at the Joplin Library through Sunday (9/26). The exhibit features photographs from amateur and professional photographers and depict meaningful aspects of place in Missouri.

The History Museum on the Square presents the exhibit, “Making Local Memories: Children’s Television in the Ozarks,” through October 17.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Kinky Boots” through Sunday (9/26) at the Landers Theatre.

The OCH Evergreen Clinic will hold a rummage sale to benefit patients during the holidays Saturday (9/25) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1540 E. Evergreen in Springfield.

The Junior League of Springfield’s Fall Home Tour will start Saturday morning (9/25) at 10. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and include the tour, culinary demonstrations and live music.

Missouri State University A Missouri State University volleyball game

The Missouri State University women’s volleyball team will host Valparaiso Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Evansville Saturday night (9/25) at 6 at Allison Stadium South.

Bearfest Village will be held on the Missouri State University campus Saturday (9/25) from 4 to 7 prior to the MSU football game against South Dakota Saturday night at 7 at Plaster Stadium.

The 18th annual DogFest is Saturday (9/25) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chesterfield Park. The event will include dog agility demonstrations, seminars, police K9s, therapy dogs, a dog fashion show, a peanut butter lick-off, vendors and more. Proceeds benefit Cruse Dog Park.

Friends of the Garden will host a native plant sale Saturday (9/25) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the roof of the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Friends of the Garden and Monarch Watch will host a monarch butterfly tag and release Saturday (9/25) from 2 to 3 near the Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

A Meet and Greet with the KISS Dive Team will be held Saturday night (9/25) at 7:15 at the amphitheater at Roaring River State Park. Meet the divers who are currently filming and conducting research on Roaring River Spring.

The program, “Insects: Monarchs Rule,” for anyone 10 and older will be held Saturday (9/25) at 10 a.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Bennett Springs Fish Hatchery will host Women’s Free Fishing Day Saturday (9/25) from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Girls of all ages can fish for free that day.

The Springfield Police Department will host Bears, Badges and Kids Saturday (9/25) from 10:30 to noon at John B. Hughes Apartments, 2100 N. Clifton. Local youth will have the opportunity to interact with Missouri State basketball players and Springfield Police Officers during basketball drills and a Q&A session. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Aquatics: Tales of the River,” Saturday morning (9/25) at 10. A naturalist will read river stories to kids. Registration is required.

The Thunder in the Ozarks Car, Truck and Bike Show is Saturday (9/25) starting at 10 a.m. in Lebanon.

Archie’s, 1817 E. Grand in Springfield, will host a charity rummage sale Saturday (9/25) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An open house at the Gray/Campbell Farmstead will be held Sunday (9/26) from 1:30 to 4:30. Look inside historic buildings and see what life was like in the Ozarks in the 1860s.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will present “Agricultural School on Wheels,” Sunday morning (9/26) at 11. Learn about the innovative solution to rural farm education that Carver helped design.

The Route 66 Record Show will be held Sunday (9/26) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Relic Event Center in Springfield.

A poetry slam will be held Sunday night (9/26) at 7 at Nathan P. Murphy’s. The entry fee is $7.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host the 4th Sunday Open Mic Jam Sunday night (9/26) at 6 at Carrie’s, 1906 E. Meadowmere.

