The Colonial Hotel in Springfield was once an iconic gathering place for both the local community and visiting guests. Earning its legacy as the “Birthplace of Route 66,” it was here, on April 30, 1926, that the infamous 66 was designated for the highway.

Prior to this day in history, the Colonial Hotel had served its patrons since 1907, offering food, accommodations, and event spaces. Along with thousands of everyday travelers, the hotel hosted famed guests like President Truman and Bette Davis. The building was also known as the only fire-proof hotel in Missouri outside of St. Louis and Kansas City. Tragically, the closing of Business Route 66 eventually lead to the Colonial Hotel’s closure in 1978. The vacant building later fell into disrepair and was razed in 1997.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Colonial Hotel advertisement card, no date

In December 2025, the property where the Colonial Hotel once stood was gifted to the city of Springfield by Missouri State University. To honor the legendary hotel, a commemorative sculpture will be installed here and officially dedicated during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

To learn more about Route 66 and the Colonial Hotel, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.