Weekday Morning Newscast: Tuesday, May 27

By Chris Drew
Published May 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Hear reporting from our conversations with two candidates who have already announced for the 2026 race for Missouri Senate District 30, we’ll have a brief update on flooding and news of how the public can influence the future of Sunshine St in Springfield, plus reporting from our state partners on a beloved Kennett, Missouri resident detained by ICE during a routine immigration meeting.

