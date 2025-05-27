Weekday Morning Newscast: Tuesday, May 27
Hear reporting from our conversations with two candidates who have already announced for the 2026 race for Missouri Senate District 30, we’ll have a brief update on flooding and news of how the public can influence the future of Sunshine St in Springfield, plus reporting from our state partners on a beloved Kennett, Missouri resident detained by ICE during a routine immigration meeting.
Get our morning newscast and more delivered directly to you through the NPR App.