Weekday Morning Newscast: Friday, May 16

By Chris Drew
Published May 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Hear reporting on property value assessments in Greene County, a conversation with Springfield’s new city manager about his priorities including mental wellness, a celebration of Springfield's Salvation Army’s 135th anniversary and reporting from St. Louis Public Radio on public responses to Missouri legislation seeking to reverse parts of Proposition A and Amendment 3. That and more.

Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
