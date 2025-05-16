Weekday Morning Newscast: Friday, May 16
Hear reporting on property value assessments in Greene County, a conversation with Springfield’s new city manager about his priorities including mental wellness, a celebration of Springfield's Salvation Army’s 135th anniversary and reporting from St. Louis Public Radio on public responses to Missouri legislation seeking to reverse parts of Proposition A and Amendment 3. That and more.
