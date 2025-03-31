Weekday Morning Newscast: Monday, March 31

Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
Reporting on a new exhibit at the Post Art Library in Joplin and a new place to stay for cyclists pausing in Ash Grove as they bike across the U.S., and a look at how candidates for Springfield city council and mayor made their cases at a recent candidates' forum.