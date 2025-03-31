© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.
News
Weekday Morning Newscast

Weekday Morning Newscast: Monday, March 31

By Chris Drew
Published March 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
The Missouri State University campus on March 31, 2025.
Chris Drew KSMU / Ozarks Public Radio
The Missouri State University campus on March 31, 2025.

Reporting on a new exhibit at the Post Art Library in Joplin and a new place to stay for cyclists pausing in Ash Grove as they bike across the U.S., and a look at how candidates for Springfield city council and mayor made their cases at a recent candidates' forum.

Weekday Morning Newscast
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew