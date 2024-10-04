© 2024 KSMU Radio
These Ozarks Hills

Devastating storms highlight the importance of preserving your memories

By Marideth Sisco
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

In this episode, Marideth reflects on the tragedy of Hurricane Helene and the importance of preserving memories.

These Ozarks Hills
Marideth Sisco
Marideth is a Missouri storyteller, veteran journalist, teacher, author, musician and student of folklore focusing on stories relevant to Ozarks culture and history. Each month, she’s the voice behind "These Ozarks Hills.” Sisco spent 20 years as an investigative and environmental writer for the West Plains Quill and was well known for her gardening column, “Crosspatch,” on which her new book is based. Sisco was a music consultant and featured singer in the 2010 award-winning feature film “Winter's Bone.”
