SoundCheck: Cold Water Kills turns up the volume on its punk roots
Cold Water Kills will be on Studio Live on Friday, November 14, 2025, at noon. Then be sure to catch the band's in-person performance at BrewCo that night from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.
In this conversation, Jess Balisle speaks on the phone with vocalist and guitarist Dani Lewis about the band's signature sound. With the other members, Bird Reid (bass and vocals), Garrett Hitt (guitar), and Lily Smith (drums), Cold Water Kills brings the sounds of classic punk bands with their own original spin.