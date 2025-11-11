© 2025 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: Cold Water Kills turns up the volume on its punk roots

By Jessica Balisle
Published November 11, 2025 at 1:41 PM CST

Cold Water Kills will be on Studio Live on Friday, November 14, 2025, at noon. Then be sure to catch the band's in-person performance at BrewCo that night from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.

In this conversation, Jess Balisle speaks on the phone with vocalist and guitarist Dani Lewis about the band's signature sound. With the other members, Bird Reid (bass and vocals), Garrett Hitt (guitar), and Lily Smith (drums), Cold Water Kills brings the sounds of classic punk bands with their own original spin.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
