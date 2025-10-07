© 2025 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: Matteson Gregory finds her voice through music

By Jessica Balisle
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:45 AM CDT

Matteson Gregory will be on Studio Live Friday, October 10, 2025 at noon. Then join us that night for her in-person performance from 6-8 pm at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour

Indie pop singer/songwriter Matteson Gregory uses music to advocate for mental health awareness and education. With her own personal experiences and a touch of '90s inspiration, she aims to make others feel included and makes sure her listeners know they're not alone.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
