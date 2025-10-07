SoundCheck: Matteson Gregory finds her voice through music
Matteson Gregory will be on Studio Live Friday, October 10, 2025 at noon. Then join us that night for her in-person performance from 6-8 pm at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour
Indie pop singer/songwriter Matteson Gregory uses music to advocate for mental health awareness and education. With her own personal experiences and a touch of '90s inspiration, she aims to make others feel included and makes sure her listeners know they're not alone.