© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Studio Live

SoundCheck: Through her new album, Ashtyn Barbaree finds herself

By Jessica Balisle
Published August 5, 2025 at 7:45 AM CDT
Leah Center/Leah Center

Ashtyn Barbaree will be on Studio Live on Friday, August 8, 2025 at noon. Then catch her in-person performance during Studio Live Social Hour at Springfield BrewCo from 6-8 pm that night.

In October 2024, Fayetteville-based Ashtyn Barbaree released her third record, Sent Through the Ceiling, receiving press from around the world.

Listen to her interview with Jess Balisle about making the record and what it's been like to finally come into her own with songwriting.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle