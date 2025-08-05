SoundCheck: Through her new album, Ashtyn Barbaree finds herself
Ashtyn Barbaree will be on Studio Live on Friday, August 8, 2025 at noon. Then catch her in-person performance during Studio Live Social Hour at Springfield BrewCo from 6-8 pm that night.
In October 2024, Fayetteville-based Ashtyn Barbaree released her third record, Sent Through the Ceiling, receiving press from around the world.
Listen to her interview with Jess Balisle about making the record and what it's been like to finally come into her own with songwriting.