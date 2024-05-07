© 2024 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: Connecting through music at the C-Street Jamboree

By Jessica Balisle
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:45 AM CDT
Devlin Pierce will be on Studio Live on Friday, May 10, 2024 at noon. Then catch an in-person performance at Mother's Brewing Co. for Studio Live Social Hour from 6-8 pm that night.

The C-Street Jamboree at White River has become a popular spot for musicians both new and pro to gather and enjoy each other's music. KSMU's May Studio Live artist Devlin Pierce is one of those musicians. Here, he talks about how the jam has inspired him and allows him to be creative with his original songs.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle
