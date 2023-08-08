SoundCheck: MAXIMUM WEEKEND. 'It’s just something to do'
MAXIMUM WEEKEND will be on Studio Live Friday, August 11 from noon to 1 pm on KSMU. Then catch the band that night from 6 to 8 pm at Mother's Brewing Company for Studio Live Social Hour.
Local band MAXIMUM WEEKEND reflects on what playing music means to them and how the band plays a role in each of their lives.
Band members Warren Sandwell (drums), Shon Tetlow (guitar), and Todd Balisle (guitar, married to Jess Balisle) stopped by the station for this conversation. Bassist Jeb Venable will be on hand for Studio Live.