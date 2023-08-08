© 2023 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: MAXIMUM WEEKEND. 'It’s just something to do'

By Jessica Balisle
Published August 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
From left to right: Jeb Venable, Todd Balisle, Warren Sandwell, Shon Tetlow
Casey Callison
From left to right: Jeb Venable, Todd Balisle, Warren Sandwell, Shon Tetlow

MAXIMUM WEEKEND will be on Studio Live Friday, August 11 from noon to 1 pm on KSMU. Then catch the band that night from 6 to 8 pm at Mother's Brewing Company for Studio Live Social Hour.

Local band MAXIMUM WEEKEND reflects on what playing music means to them and how the band plays a role in each of their lives.

Band members Warren Sandwell (drums), Shon Tetlow (guitar), and Todd Balisle (guitar, married to Jess Balisle) stopped by the station for this conversation. Bassist Jeb Venable will be on hand for Studio Live.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
