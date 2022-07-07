STEM Spots: A Conversation With Professor Peter Salamon

This week's STEM Spots is a repeat from August 2018.

Dr. David Cornelison speaks with Peter Salamon. Salamon is a profesor of mathematics at San Diego State University. Salamon has published 133 mathematical articles related to biomathematics, thermodynamics in finite time/ geometrical thermodynamics, and optimization and mathematical modeling.

Listen in as they discuss thermodynamics, biomathematics, and how the lay person can understand what's going on.