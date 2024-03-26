From displacement to new beginnings, a long journey home to the Ozarks.

According to the United Nations, in September of 2023, the world experienced the “highest levels of displacement on record.” Over 114 million people have been forced to relocate due to persecution, conflict, violence or human rights violations. For many decades, the resource-rich Democratic Republic of the Congo has experienced internal armed conflicts, leading many to flee to neighboring countries. At an early age, John Ndahiriwe and his family left his native home of the Congo to avoid being killed. Although his father had been threatened in the past, a warning by neighbors one night that men were actually out murdering people drove them to hide in the bushes as their home was pillaged.

"You gotta go, because the whole family will be killed. So we left that time, we was separate...my dad, I don’t know how he left, and there was another people, they took the children," said John Ndahiriwe. "We went separate, my mom went separate and we was able to go. I remember we spent, it was two months we would go house by house, spend time inside the house, sometimes we spend time outside the house, until we was able to find a way to go to Rwanda. So we was able to go."

That was in 1999. His family was separated but managed to regroup in Rwanda at a refugee camp. John said the camp reflected a working city with a functioning infrastructure, including schools, proper housing and, most importantly, safety.

"That is where I did learn I have value, I can ask you a question if something is wrong. I am able to speak when something is not right. That is where I learned that. 'Cause I went there, I was able to start in the fourth grade and did my high school there. The refugee camp provided food, you have a small house you live in," John Ndahiriwe explained. "The main thing is whether you can eat but as long as you can live in a place that’s safe. You have school, you have high school, you have secondary school, you will have a health center, and if you get really sick you get transferred to a bigger hospital. Everything you need is there."

In 2009, he and his three brothers started the process of leaving the camp for the United States. Like many others in their situation, immigrating to America is a long and challenging journey that can take years. After numerous interviews and routinely checking the postings on the wall for those who had been accepted, he couldn’t believe he was finally leaving Rwanda.

"Yeah, we started our quest to come in 2009 and we was able to finish the process in 2016. We was the fastest, actually! It was fast," said John Ndahiriwe. "People who started the process when we was in the same case, but they still waiting. That’s how lucky we are."

With luck and persistence, John and his three brothers arrived in New York City in 2016, 17 years after leaving their home in the Congo. Although they were excited about being in a large foreign city, they soon realized they had new struggles.

"Language it’s very different and very — English, the accent was really not easy to understand, because back then I couldn’t really to speak to people in English. It was very low," said John Ndahiriwe. "I could say ‘hi, how are you,' but my English wasn’t enough to have a conversation with somebody."

They stayed overnight in New York and arrived in Springfield, Missouri the following day to be dropped off into an unfamiliar environment. Here the four brothers found themselves in an American-style home, and, due to the language barrier, were unable to access simple accommodations.

"So we came in, we have a house. It was a three bedroom, I was with three brothers, It was exciting! A good house. A house here is way way different then houses back home. So we had to learn how to use the heat, how to use the hot water, because we don’t really have that back there." said John Ndahiriwe. "Maybe some of the rich who live in the city, they do, but we didn’t have. And we also how to learn to use the stove, how to cook, and how to make food. It was a challenge. It was a big big challenge."

John Ndahiriwe is the Refugee Cash Assistance Coordinator with the International Institute of Southwest Missouri, which helped his family immigrate. The organization offers refugees critical economic and cultural integration services. John plays an important role in easing the transition into the local community. He sometimes comes across false ideas regarding the US and offers advice for newcomers.

"Information, I think, it’s not really accurate. Like when they first come, you know that, ‘oh, in America you will be able to be helped, you will get this, this and this’. But the truth is, in America you have to work really really hard," said John Ndahiriwe. "The thing I can...for somebody who just came here in America, I also tell them, because I see them a lot, especially young people, is just that try to...don’t be any trouble."

Since 2016, John has met his wife, who helps raise their four children. He shared the emotions behind his first native-born daughter.

"Yes! That is something (that) happened. And it was a wonderful blessing and when I looked at her when she was first born I was like, ‘wow, you are American'," said John Ndahiriwe. "The kids all share a different story but...really, I see her everytime like that is something amazing."

