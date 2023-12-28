'We had dated two weeks and you proposed' — Carla and Dena Lantz share a wide-ranging love story

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Carla and Dena Lantz talk over their shared personal history.

Around a decade ago, Carla and Dena married. Together, they portray a wonderful love story that has carried them through difficult experiences with the 2011 Joplin tornado and eloping to Iowa for their wedding, in an era when Missouri prohibited same-sex marriage.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by selecting the "Listen" button above.