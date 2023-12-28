© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
'We had dated two weeks and you proposed' — Carla and Dena Lantz share a wide-ranging love story

By Gregory Holman
Published December 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
A decade ago, Dena and Carla Lantz married. They shared their love story with StoryCorps when the mobile tour visited the Ozarks in April 2022.

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Carla and Dena Lantz talk over their shared personal history.

Around a decade ago, Carla and Dena married. Together, they portray a wonderful love story that has carried them through difficult experiences with the 2011 Joplin tornado and eloping to Iowa for their wedding, in an era when Missouri prohibited same-sex marriage.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by selecting the "Listen" button above.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
