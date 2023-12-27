© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Sense of Community

West Plains musicians share the music of the Ozarks with people around the world while starring in 'Winter's Bone'

By Michele Skalicky
Published December 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST
Dennis Crider and Marideth Sisco
StoryCorps
Dennis Crider and Marideth Sisco

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, musicians, friends and former co-workers, Marideth Sisco and Dennis Crider, reminisce about the time they were asked to be a part of a movie that was filming in the Ozarks and the tour across the country that followed. The movie, "Winter's Bone," was shown all over the world.

You can hear their conversation by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Tags
Sense of Community Marideth SiscoDennis Crider
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky