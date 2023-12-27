West Plains musicians share the music of the Ozarks with people around the world while starring in 'Winter's Bone'

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, musicians, friends and former co-workers, Marideth Sisco and Dennis Crider, reminisce about the time they were asked to be a part of a movie that was filming in the Ozarks and the tour across the country that followed. The movie, "Winter's Bone," was shown all over the world.

