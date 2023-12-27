© 2023 KSMU Radio
Sense of Community

'Old Lady Cox' — Howard Cavner and Jenn Simmons talk about family ties and perspectives on race growing up near Branson in the 20th century

By Gregory Holman
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
Rev. Howard Cavner and Rev. Jenn Simmons recorded an oral history when StoryCorps visited the Ozarks in April 2022.
Courtesy StoryCorps
In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Rev. Howard Cavner, longtime friend and mentor to Rev. Jenn Simmons, talks about his upbringing near Branson, Missouri. With honesty, warmth and wit, Cavner shares how his family's attitudes towards people of other races began to evolve back in the 20th century.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by selecting the "Listen" button above.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
