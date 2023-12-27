'Old Lady Cox' — Howard Cavner and Jenn Simmons talk about family ties and perspectives on race growing up near Branson in the 20th century

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Rev. Howard Cavner, longtime friend and mentor to Rev. Jenn Simmons, talks about his upbringing near Branson, Missouri. With honesty, warmth and wit, Cavner shares how his family's attitudes towards people of other races began to evolve back in the 20th century.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by selecting the "Listen" button above.