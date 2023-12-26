© 2023 KSMU Radio
StoryCorps: Understanding support systems helped 2 friends with their substance use disorders

Published December 26, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST
Tim Conley (left) and Sean Higginbotham share how an understanding community can be life-changing.

Tim Conley and Sean Higginbotham met at Victory Mission in its restoration program, a religious program focused on dealing with life-controlling behaviors. Both Higginbotham and Conley have struggled with substance use disorders. They've been in and out of the program multiple times.

Higginbotham said he has "lost everything I've had more than once." Conley relates and said "that's something we go through being addicts. We get sober and clean and we'll build our lives back up and then all the sudden it will just fall again."

Listen to their conversation about their struggles and how finding a community that understands them has helped in their recoveries.

Tags
Sense of Community StoryCorps Ozarkssubstance use disorder